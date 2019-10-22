Local
Southbound I-5 was blocked for 11 hours, northbound I-5 blocked for 9 hours after semi-truck crash near Maytown
A crash that involved five vehicles, including four semi-trucks, triggered a massive wreck that shut down traffic in both directions on I-5 in Thurston County on Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The State Patrol released information about the pileup early Tuesday. After the multiple-vehicle collision, southbound I-5 was blocked for 11 hours and northbound lanes were blocked for nine hours.
Despite the number of vehicles involved in the wreck, only one person, a 49-year-old Corvallis, Oregon man, was injured. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
It all began about 1:10 p.m. Monday. A 49-year-old Shelton man was headed north on I-5 near Maytown when troopers say he slowed for traffic.
The Corvallis, Oregon man was behind him. Troopers say he lost control of his vehicle and crossed all lanes of northbound I-5, hit the barrier and crashed through it into southbound I-5. His vehicle blocked three lanes of oncoming traffic.
A third vehicle, headed south, crashed into the Oregon man’s vehicle, then hit the barrier.
A fourth vehicle, also headed south, crashed into the Oregon man’s vehicle, too. A fifth vehicle, also headed south, drove off the road and into a ditch, according to the State Patrol.
The multiple-vehicle wreck is under investigation.
