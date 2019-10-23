Restaurant inspections for Oct. 23

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

▪ Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Loyal Till the End Catering 2125 Caton Way SW

Oct. 17: 35 red; 0 blue

Comments: Breakfast bowls, corn dogs, hot hold, 108-115 F. No food worker card on truck. All employees must have FWC on site. Renew or post. Thermometer in hot hold unit off by 40 F. All units must have accurate thermometers. Replace immediately. If temperatures of 135 F can’t be maintained, unit may need to be altered.

Bar Francis 110 Franklin St. NE

Oct. 16: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Dumpster valve (worker/customer) restroom needs spring, spring hinge or self-closer on door. Correction: Provide by Oct. 30. You have resent your drawing espresso “cart” location, along with sinks, storage, restroom. Thank you. The white Amana home-style refrigerator does not meet current codes. Replace only with commercial, “merchandiser grade” cooler if it fails. The sink (no drainboards) also does not meet current codes, though it does have a drain rack above it for storage.

Taco Lote 2752 Pacific Ave. SE

Oct. 14: 35 red; 10 blue

Comments: Worker using prepared dishwashing soap during hand washing. All hand washing sinks must have their own soap and paper towels for hand washing only. Use designated hand soap. Hot hold temperatures of multiple items below 135 F. All TCS foods being hot held must be kept at 135 F or above. Rapidly re-heat to 165 F before holding at 135 F (CDI). Untreated wood supports used to level microwave. All non-food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Replace before next inspection. Wastewater spilling onto floor by three-compartment sink. Plumbing must be installed and maintained to prevent wastewater contamination. Remove insert that was slowing flow. Wash, rinse and sanitize area affected by spill.

Fiesta Taco 909 Sleater Kinney Road SE

Oct. 14: 15 red; 5 blue

Comments: Chicken re-heating in hot hold at 108 F. Rapidly reheat previously cooled foods to 165 F before holding at 135 F. Reheat to 165 F. CDI. Open holes on floor of MFU. Tightly seal all openings to control entrances for pests. Will be sealing holes with bolts. Do no use cardboard to line shelves. All carboard must be recycled after use.

Ichiban Teriyaki 506 Yelm Ave. W

Oct. 11: 50 red; 3 blue

Comments: Cooked chicken being improper cooled or cold held. Correction: Gave copy of English and Korean language Food Worker Booklet with proper cooling procedure and hot holding pages marked. Once food is cooked, maintain at 135 F or more. If cooling, cool properly (uncovered, no more than 2 inches deep until 41 F or less). Then when reheating, needs to be reheated to 165 F. Cabbage (cooked) improper hot hold temperature. Correct: Hot hold all cooked foods at 135 F or more. Correction: See #16 correction also. Counter wipes bucket foamy & 200+ ppm bleach chlorine. Adds soap to counter wipes bucket. Do not add soap to counter wipes bucket. Set up separate bucket for soap and water and another bucket with clean water for washing and rinsing surfaces if necessary or you want to do so. Otherwise or/as necessary, use the cloths stored in the counter wipes bucket to sanitize surfaces if they are clean to touch. Make sanitizing solution by adding 1 tsp of 6 percent bleach to 1 gallon of cool water, bleach solution should be 50-200 ppm, use test strips as you have to check and monitor. Between use scoop and paddle stored in water only. Correction: Store contaminated utensils between use in ice water bath if you are not going to wash, rinse and sanitize after each use. Total red points greater than 45. Re-inspection notice issued. An inspection will occur seven to 10 days from now to verify red violations are corrected. A fee will be charged for the re-inspection.

Olympia Coffee Roasting Co. 600 Fourth Ave. E

Oct. 11: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Plastic wrapped paper cup boxes directly on floor in storeroom. Corrected, put on shelf.

Fresh Taste Cafe 310 Maple Park Ave. SE

Oct. 9: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: On top and bottom of kitchen prep cooler, top (onions) and bottom (dressing), all 47 F top and 45 F bottom. Correction: Turned colder.

No violations found

▪ El Taco Amigo 3 (3720 Pacific Ave. SE)

▪ Fresh Taste Cafe #2 (212 Maple Park Ave. SE)

▪ Nineveh (108 Franklin St. NE)

▪ Tacos Gaby (307 Yelm Ave. E)