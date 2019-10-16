Restaurant inspections for Oct. 16

SHARE COPY LINK

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

▪ Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Pints Barn 114 E E St.

Oct. 10: 0 red; 3 blue

Comments: On clean slicer, still build-up behind blade, top of blade bearing. Clean completely and disassemble and run through dishwasher as needed.

Hands On Children’s Museum 414 Jefferson St. NE

Oct. 10: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: In dividable upstairs party room(s), the far stainless home-style cooler (empty) is 49 F, 41 F is maximum. The refrigerator thermometer reads 51 F. Correction: Will adjust colder prior to use. Above home-style coolers (two) do not meet current codes for commercial grade coolers. Will allow for now due to occasionally use.

KFC/Long John Silvers 8030 Martin Way E

Oct. 9: 20 red; 8 blue

Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Cookie sheet cover near hand sink basin. Correction: Ensure hand sinks are properly stocked and accessible at all times. Correction: Maintain foods in hot holding at or above 135 F. (Door may need to be repaired.) Hot hold cabinet thermometer inaccurate, reading 185 F, test at 165 F. Correction: Provide accurate thermometer. Walk-ins dirty with excessive food debris. Correction: Clean and maintain. Trash can lid open, excessive debris in trash area. Correction: Clean and maintain. Tile floor in significant disrepair. Correction: Repair/replace.

Lucky 7 Food Store 1026 Fourth Ave. E

Oct. 9: 15 red; 5 blue

Comments: No soap or paper towels at sink near employee restroom. Place them there by Oct. 10. No food worker cards for workers. Obtain card/copy from each worker, make clear photo of cards and send them to inspector by Oct. 23. As required for August change of ownership, purchase fluorescent bulb tube covers and place over all lights in refrigerator/freezers except LEDs. Confirm to inspector when complete.

Super Buffet 1390 Galaxy Drive NE

Oct. 9: 115 red; 19 blue

Comments: As facility has exceeded 100 red high risk factor violation points, facility operating in IMMINENT HEALTH HAZARD AND FACILITY CLOSED FOR 48 HOURS to allow for training and facility maintenance. PIC unable to answer food safety questions and in non-compliance with codes as demonstrated in high point/high risk violations. Red high risk points exceed 100. Points above 100 represent an Immanent Health Hazard. PIC unable to actively manage risk factors, facility closed. Inadequate hand sink/s. Rear hand sink on main prep line inaccessible, blocked by 5-gallon buckets. Employee rr inaccessible, blocked by tools. Correction: Ensure hand sinks are properly stocked and accessible at all times. Relocate buckets away from hand sink. Parasite destruction procedures unavailable for sushi fish. Correction: Provide and maintain parasite destruction documentation and maintain available upon request. Improper pooling of eggs. Egg foo young, mi fun made with white shell eggs (greater than three eggs) for buffet service. Correction: Cease pooling more than three eggs for buffet service items. Discussed alternatives (e.g. egg substitute). Improper cooling. Egg rolls in merchandizer made Oct. 7 in 6-8” inches in depth at 47 F. Numerous shallow pans in walk-in stacked atop each other preventing proper cooling. Correction: When shallow pan cooling, ensure product/food depth of 2 inches or less and allow for proper ventilation of product leaving uncovered until 41 degrees F or lower. Improper cooking temperatures. Thick salmon steak (2 inches) at 100-110 F, langostino 115 F. Correction: Ensure proper cooking temperatures. Seafood cooking temperature 145 F. Verify using thermometer with scheduled frequency. Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous food, chicken on speed rack in back of cooler area 68 F. Fried chicken on counter in pan 51 F. Correction: Maintain PHF/TCS at/or above 135 F or 41 F or lower. Improper use of time as a control, written document absent, tracking method absent. Correction: Properly document and use. Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Buffet: melon 44 F, eggs 46 F. Prep unit: cabbage 44 F, noodles 44 F. Correction: maintain PHF/TCS in cold holding at/or below 41 F. Accurate thermometers absent/not provided/not utilized. Cold holding units absent thermometers. Thermometers not used to take/verify temperatures (cooking, cold hold). Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Merchandizing unit used to store open foods (PHF/TCS) and to cool foods. Correction: Cease using merchandizer for open food storage and cooling. Provide additional commercial refrigeration to accommodate foods previously stored in merchandizer. Provide by Nov. 10 (long term), store in prep units if possible or provide refrigeration immediately. Improper food and non-food contact surface. Wood cutting boards in disrepair, in-use utensils stored on cardboard. Shelves lined with cardboard. Interior of ice machine dirty with mold-like substance. Correction: Provide and use smooth easily cleanable non-absorbent materials for food and non-food contact surfaces. Clean and maintain ice machine. Improper plumbing. Ice bin of soda machine leaking. Handles at sinks not properly working. Correction: Repair and maintain. Physical facilities not properly maintained/cleaned. Floors, walls, ceiling in kitchen dirty with excessive dust, debris under equipment. Shelving absent 6-inch clearance from floor. Correction: Clean and maintain. Provide adequate shelving with 6-inch minimum clearance from the floor. Inadequate lighting. Walk-in freezer dark, absent proper lighting. Correction: Provide lighting of 10 cfu minimum.

Charlie’s Safari 1401 Marvin Road NE

Oct. 8: 25 red; 15 blue

Comments: Food worker cards unavailable for several employees. Correction: Obtain valid WA FWC by Oct. 15. Ensure untrained employees are supervised. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Rear hand sink in accessible and in disrepair, hot water handle absent, mop stored in basin. Family restroom hot water turned off. Correction: Ensure each hand sink is properly operating, stocked and accessible at all times. As kitchen is actively utilized as a commissary, rear hand sink to be repaired within 72 hours. Unit thermometer absent in refrigeration unit. Correction: Provide and use. Consumer advisory absent on menu for cooked to order (e.g. adult hamburger). Correction: Provide consumer advisory and properly asterisk items cooked to order. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Dorm-style refrigerator used to store foods for public. Correction: Provide commercial equipment for commercial use. Remove dorm-style refrigerator from service. Relocate foods or submit commercial equipment (refrigerator) specs for approval before purchase. Improper storage of equipment. Used mop stored in hand sink basin Correction: Prevent potential contamination. Properly store mop and mop buckets in mop sink closet. Use hand sinks for hand washing only. Food contact surfaces no properly maintained and cleaned. Mold-like substance on interior of ice machine. Correction: Clean and maintain. Physical facilities not properly installed/maintained, shelving, absent 6-inch clearance from floor. Packaged food stored on floor. Correction: Provide 6-inch clearance from floor, do not store food on floor. Allow for cleaning. Note: Cleaning crew (Monday) missed hood area and wall. Ice cream freeze repaired, back in service today. Provide separate and labeled shelving for salsa business.

Kobo Teriyaki 9323 Martin Way E

Oct. 8: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Cabbage stored above inserts in metal bowl 44-45 F. Correction: Maintain PHF/TCS in cold holding at or below 41 F. Relocate cabbage into insert or proper store in cold holding. Non-food contact surfaces unmaintained/unclean. Walk-in door handle covered in cloth, cooking pan handles covered in cloth. Correction: Remove. Provide smooth, non-absorbent easily cleanable surfaces. Physical facilities not properly maintained. Light visible at base of door, floors dirty under equipment and shelving near equipment. Ensure all shelving is 6 inches or greater from floor to allow cleaning. Replace non-food grade containers with food grade containers.

Red Lobster #799 4505 Martin Way E

Oct. 8: 35 red; 8 blue

Comments: Improper cooling of PHF/TCS. Cooked noodles in walk-in, covered 44 F. Correction: Properly cool by approved method. Ensure food is properly cooled to 41 F using thermometer to verify. (CDI - uncovered, rapid chilled.) Correction: Ensure PHF/TCS in cold holding is at or below 41 F. Limit and monitor foods being prepped at one time. (CDI - rapid chilled.) Do not use ice to cold hold. Improper thawing practice. Manufacturer instructions not followed, fish thawed in sealed bag. Correction: Thaw by approved methods and per manufacturers instruction. Remove from sale/service, improperly thawed. Improper plumbing maintenance. Condensate leak in freezer. Correction: Repair. Relocate food until repaired out of drip zone. Recommend ware washing thermal test kit to validate meters reading.

Tanglewilde Arco 7291 Martin Way E

Oct. 8: 0 red; 10 blue

Comments: Non-food contact surfaces dirty, mold-like substance. Beverage merchandising shelf unit dirty with mold-like substance. Correction: Clean and maintain. Plumbing not properly maintained. Freezer condensate/piping leak of excessive ice on floor (6-12 inches formation on flooring). Correction: Repair and maintain, clean area. Physical facilities improperly maintained/constructed. Light visible at back door, base of door. Shelving absent 6 inch clearance above floor. Cabinet facing in disrepair. Correction: Provide door sweep as part of integrative pest management; provide shelving with 6-inch clearance to allow cleaning; monitor shelving integrity. Temporarily seal; long term, replace.

Denny’s 600 Trosper Road SW

Oct. 4: 15 red; 10 blue

Comments: Invalid WA FWC. Management presented list of employees without valid WA FWC. Correction: Provide valid WA FWCs for all food workers upon request and within two weeks by Oct. 20. Non-compliance with plan of operation, July 11 conditions unmet. FWCs unavailable, openings in walls/ceiling etc., unsealed, floor sinks unclean, ice machine and floor sink absent 1-inch air gap. Correction: Complete tasks by Oct. 20. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Correction: Provide and use. Interior of ice machine dirty with mold-like substance. Correction: Clean and maintain.

Westside Tavern 1815 Harrison Ave. NW

Oct. 4: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper handling of pooled eggs. Whole shell raw eggs pooled (20+ eggs) to make homemade aoli. Correction: Cease pooling whole shell raw eggs for aoli (reviewed regulation and risk). Improper consumer advisory. Advisory incomplete and items cooked to order or served raw (burgers, aoli) improperly marked on menu. Correction: Provide complete advisory and mark menu items properly. Entrance not controlled, back door into kitchen open. Correction: Provide screen door.

Don Juan’s Mexican Kitchen



4419 Harrison Ave. NW

Oct. 4: 40 red; 16 blue

Comments: Food worker cards unavailable upon request for multiple employees on schedule. Correction: Make available upon request valid WA FWC for all food workers. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Main kitchen food prep area had sink not properly functioning, hot water turned off/unavailable, soap and paper towel dispenser over food. Hand sink nearest scullery not properly functioning. Handles in disrepair. Bar soap dispenser over kitchen wares, absent dedicated location for paper towels. Correction: Immediately repair main hand sink to properly function with hot water. Repair scullery hand sink. Relocate/provide soap and dispensers located away from food and wares. Improper cooling of PHF food. Salsa in 5-gallon bucket 43 F. Meats in sauce. Greater than 2 inches in depth in refrigerator and walk-in. Correction: Properly cool by approve method. When using shallow pan cooling method ensure product depth of 2 inches or less. Verify 41 F or lower before placing in service. Remove from sale/service improperly cooled items. Improper thawing. Bagged chickens sitting in standing water in both food prep sink basins. Correction: Thaw by approved methods only. Under running water, in refrigeration, in microwave or as part of recipe. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection with active food prep occurring. Prepare and maintain as required. Quat test strips for sanitizer unavailable. Correction: Provide and use. Non-food contact surface unclean. Refrigerator bottoms dirty with food debris. Correction: Clean and maintain. Recommend thermal curtain or outside “walk-in,” develop ice machine cleaning schedule.

Jack in the Box #8336



1001 Yelm Ave. E

Oct. 4: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Leak from roof into mop sink area. Correction: Eliminate cause of leak by two weeks or provide compliance schedule. Note: Hot water to hand wash sink by soft serve machine takes longer than D O quality control likes (> 30 seconds), talk with owner/corporate about installing point of use heater.

E-San Zap Cafe



9323 Martin Way E

Oct. 2: 80 red; 23 blue

Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee handled food, rinsed fingers under running water at food prep sink, handled clean dishes. Correction: Prevent potential contamination. Properly wash hands at approved hand sinks only. (CDI - rewashed hands and dishes.) Inadequate hand washing facilities. Three hand sinks absent paper towels, kitchen hand sink inaccessible, blocked by gas cylinders and chair. Bar hand sink absent splash guards. Corrections: Ensure hand sinks are properly stocked and accessible at all times. Remove hand towels dispenser away from food prep area. Remove bar gun from hand sink immediately. Improper cooling. Cooling in cold holding refrigerator, required dedicated unit absent. Cooked sauces and rice improperly cooled. Soup containers of sauces (6-8 inches) and rice in cooler container (6-8 inches) greater than 2 inch shallow pan cooling requirement. Correction: Cool by approved methods only. Shallow pan cooling requires 2 inches or less depth of product uncovered until 41 F in dedicated cooling unit. Dedicated unit required by Oct. 14. Operator to submit in writing, spec sheets for approval in ADVANCE of install/purchase. Cooling activities CEASED until unit in service. Correction: Ensure PHF/TCS in cold holding are maintained at or below 41 F. Use thermometer to verify internal food temperatures at regular scheduled intervals and when necessary turn down units. Relocate open food in merchandiser to properly functioning cold hold units. Operator not in compliance with plan of operation. Per permit conditions dedicated cooling unit required, absent in facility. Correction: Operator to cease cooling activities until revised written cooling policy submitted and approved AND until adequate and dedicated cooling unit approved and installed. Operator may submit alternate cooling method proposed for approval in writing. Additional permit requirements unmet, merchandiser/s being utilized to store open food. Revised food flows incorrect, revised. Corrections: Relocate foods in merchandiser to approved cold hold unit, provide revised and reflective food flows for rice, sauces, proteins and noodles. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. One of two two-door upright cold holding units not properly functioning. Dedicated cooling unit absent. Merchandiser/s used to store open food. Correction: Provide dedicated cooling unit by Oct. 14. Relocate foods (open) out of merchandiser to approved cold holding unit. Repair or replace two-door cold hold unit. Ensure food in cold holding is at or below 41 F. Sanitizer absent in food prep areas at time of inspection, food prep started. Correction: Provide and maintain as required. Use test strips. In-use utensils stored in standing water (rice scoops, stirrer, etc.). Correction: Properly store in-use utensils, dry, changing every four hours or sooner, at or above 135 F or 41 F or lower. Improper ware washing. Employee “washed” dirty crock pot inset in food prep sink under running water, absent proper W/R/S/AD. Correction: Properly wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry food contact surfaces in approved ware washing sink/s or dish machine. (CDI - rewashed.) Food contact surfaces (in-use) not properly cleaned/ware washed. Crock pot with dirty lid contained water with food debris, not properly cleaned between services (not cleaned before put in to use). Rice cooker not thoroughly cleaned, rice debris in cleaned pan.

Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant



2120 Marvin Road NE

Oct. 2: 15 red; 12 blue

Comments: Correction: Maintain PHF in cold holding at or below 41 F. (CDI - rapid chill.) Improper consumer advisory on menus. Cooked to order items improperly marked (e.g. chicken noted as cooked to order, eggs cooked to order not properly marked). Correction: Ensure cooked to order or raw products are properly marked. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Merchandising unit used to store open food. Correction: Relocate open food to approved cold holding unit. Food contact surfaces improperly cleaned/maintained. Interior of ice machine dirty with mold like substance. Correction: Clean and maintain. Reviewed cleaning procedures. Physical facilities not properly maintained installed/cleaned, walk-in freezer dirty with excessive debris, cardboard utilized throughout facility for shelf lining and floor covering. Shelving absent 6-inch clearance, products stored on floor. Correction: Maintain facility free of excessive debris, clean freezer, remove cardboard (surfaces to be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable), ensure 6-inch clearance to allow cleaning. Ensure adequate splash guards at hand sinks.

Taqueria y Mas Mi Pueblo



7839 Martin Way E

Oct. 1: 45 red; 7 blue

Comments: WA FWC unavailable upon request. Correction: Make available upon request. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Bar hand sink unavailable, basin filled with bottles, kitchen hand sink inaccessible, blocking access. Tortilla area hand soap unavailable. Correction: Maintain hand sinks stocked and accessible at all times. Improper barriers used to prevent bare hand contact, tortillas touch with bare hands after cooked. Correction: Prevent bare hand contact, use proper barriers (CDI - utensil utilized). Improper consumer advisory. Menu items cooked to ordered or served raw not properly marked. Correction: Mark menu items that can be cooked to order or served raw. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: Prepare and maintain as required. Ensure in each food prep area. Physical facilities not properly maintained. Light visible at base and side of doors. Correction: Seal as part of IPM.

Costco Wholesale #740



1470 Marvin Road NE

Sep. 23: 35 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper hot holding of PHF/TCS. Chicken bake in hot hold case less than required 135 F or greater (42-47 F) (light bulb out). Correction: Maintain foods in hot holding at or above 135 F (CDI - reheated). Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Several items in walk-in greater than required 41 F or lower (42-47 F). Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 F (CDI - rapid chilled). Re-inspection required for repeat Red #21 (proper cold holding temperatures).

No violations found





▪ The Mark (407/409 Columbia St. SW)

▪ Olympia Coffee Roasting Company (2824 Capitol Blvd. SE)

▪ Subway (17100 Highway 507 SE)

▪ Walmart #3705 (17100 Route 507 SE)