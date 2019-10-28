Yes, it was a cougar, Fish and Wildlife says about animal captured on video in Olympia area

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed Monday that a cougar-like animal that was captured on video by an Olympia area homeowner last week was, in fact, a cougar.

But there’s no cause for alarm, said Becky Bennett, a spokeswoman for Fish and Wildlife police.

A singular sighting in the middle of the night is not unusual because that’s when a cougar might be moving through the area, she said Monday. The area where it was spotted is also near a large green belt, Bennett said.

If the animal was acting strangely and showed up in the middle of the day, then there might a problem, she said.

Still, she said small pets should be kept indoors at night and pet food should not be left outdoors. Pet food can attract possum, raccoon and feral cats, which can then attract a cougar.

And residents who are outdoors late or early in the morning should be aware of their surroundings, she said.

Since the sighting, she expects the cougar, which tend to roam across a wide area, is likely 10 miles north or south of where it was first seen.

Olympia area homeowner, Peter Brennan, who lives in unincorporated Thurston County near Henderson Boulevard Southeast and 53rd Loop Southeast, discovered the cougar on one of his video cameras early Thursday morning. He later shared the video with social media, Fish and Wildlife and The Olympian.

There have been other recent reported sightings of cougar, including one near Watershed Park in Olympia.

After reports of the August sighting, Fish and Wildlife set up an attractant and camera near the park to confirm a cougar was in the area. But they came up empty.

“No images, no movement, no anything,” Bennett said Monday.

If anyone sees a cougar, they are asked to call Fish and Wildlife dispatch at 360-902-2936.