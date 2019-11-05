On Election Day, here’s what you need to know

Election Day is Tuesday. Do you know where your ballot is?

As of late last week, 18 percent of Thurston County ballots had been returned, according to the county auditor’s office. Ballots must be dropped into a drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday or postmarked by Tuesday to be counted.

If you’re not registered yet, no problem. Some recent changes are designed to make voting easier. Same-day voter registration took effect in July, so eligible voters can register, update registration or get a ballot at Thurston County elections office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

What am I voting on again?

On Thurston County ballots are races for Port of Olympia commissioner, city council in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater, along with local school board and fire district races and a measure to raise taxes for local 911 communications.

Statewide issues include a referendum on affirmative action and an initiative to cut car tabs fees.

Referendum 88 asks voters to approve or reject Initiative 1000, passed by the Legislature in April, that allows someone’s minority status to be considered as a contributing factor in state employment, contracting and admission to public colleges in universities.

Initiative 976 would cut vehicle registration fees to $30 and largely revoke the authority of state and local governments to add taxes and fees without voter approval.

There’s also an update to a constitutional amendment on government powers in an emergency enacted during the Cold War. Resolution 8200 asks voters to extend that to include catastrophic incidents such as a massive earthquake.

Now where’s my ballot?

If you lost your ballot or never got one, request a replacement by:

▪ emailing elections@co.thurston.wa.us

▪ calling the auditor’s office at 360-786-5408

▪ going online to VoteWA.gov

▪ going to the county elections office at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118, in Olympia.

If you’re mailing your ballot, you don’t need a stamp since lawmakers this year approved prepaid postage on ballot-return envelopes for all elections.

You also can verify your voter registration and check the status of your ballot at VoteWA.gov.

How do I see results?

Since the print version of The Olympian will go to press before ballots are counted Tuesday night, results won’t appear in your Wednesday paper. However, results will be posted on our website at www.theolympian.com as soon as they are available, along with stories about the various races.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.