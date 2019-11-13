Local What’s Happening for Nov. 13

Wednesday

November Chamber Forum on health care: Premera Blue Cross CEO Jeff Roe will be the keynote speaker at the Thurston Chamber’s November Forum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hotel RL on Olympia’s west side. Roe will share local and national health care trends and discuss costs and private versus public insurance systems. The forum includes lunch, and the cost is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Go to thurstonchamber.com to make a reservation.

LBA Woods Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will dig out invasive Himalayan blackberry in the eastern section of the park. The group will meet near the LBA sign in the upper parking lot, 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up.

Thursday

2019 Leadership in Philanthropy Awards luncheon: South Sound Partners for Philanthropy will recognize five recipients at the annual Leadership in Philanthropy Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia. Award winners are Thomas Henderson for personal philanthropy; Panowicz Jewelers for business philanthropy; Gateway Rotary Club for community organization; Pat Hunter for the Paul Grudis Inspiration Award; and BOLTS Keystone/Interact Club for Next Generation philanthropy. Tickets are $30 for members and $45 for the public. Luncheon reservations are available online at http://www.celebrategiving.org/event-3089417

Olympia Genealogical Society: The society’s November program will feature “Fun With Maps and Land Research.” Tracy Rebstock from the Washington State Archives will talk about maps – the different types of maps, how to use them, what resources can be found in the State Archives – and provide some records tips to use when doing land research. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152. Information: 360-349-2493

222 Market birthday fundraiser for Type 1 Diabetes: Amber Markland, owner of Sift and Gather and the mother of a son with diabetes, has organized this event that will run from 4-8 p.m.. Her business will donate all sales on this day to the American Diabetes Association. There also will be a DJ leading an all-ages dance party starting at 7 p.m., plus food, drinks, games, and raffles. Blue foods and drinks will be served at each business at the Market to mark the occasion. (A blue heart is the symbol of diabetes.) The market is at 222 Capitol Way N. in Olympia.

3rd Congressional District telephone town hall: Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will host an hourlong live telephone town hall at 5:25 p.m., providing updates on her initiatives and answering questions. Residents can sign up to receive a phone alert to join the town hall by visiting https://herrerabeutler.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=3247 and entering their contact information. They also can call 360-695-6292 to be placed on the call list. Any resident also can call in to join the town hall at any point at 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.

Tenino Boys & Girls Club teen center grand opening: The Tenino center will host a celebration and ribbon cutting for the Bruno & Evelyne Betti Teen Center from 5-6:30 p.m. The branch is located at Tenino Elementary School, 10140 Highway 12 SW. A brief program will begin at 5:30 p.m. A ribbon cutting, youth-led tours, and reception will follow. The Tenino Branch opened its doors in the 2016-17 school year, operating out of the Tenino Elementary multipurpose room and focusing on programs for grades K-8. Its membership has grown to 96, necessitating a dedicated space for teens.

Friday through Nov. 23

“Cinderella” at North Thurston High School: The students will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again Nov. 21-23 at the high school performing arts center, 600 Sleater-Kinney Road NE. Tickets are $8 general admission and $6 for students with ASB, children, military and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased at the box office before performances starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Free Stormwater Maintenance Workshop: Stormwater contractors, landscapers and property managers are invited to a free technical workshop from 8 a.m. to noon to gain specialized knowledge on how to inspect, identify and properly maintain private stormwater facilities. A workshop binder, snacks and coffee are included. The workshop will be at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, in Building 35, Room 25. Space is limited; advanced registration required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stormwater-contractors-workshop-tickets-69813910285 Need more information: call Susan McCleary at 360-570-3794.

Exploration of end-of-life care in the South Sound: Window Seat Media announces the launch of its newest Community Stories Project, “InhaleExhale: Honoring Life and Navigating the Journey of Death.” The project launch will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lord Mansion, 211 21st Ave. SW, Olympia. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops with speakers who will share their knowledge of alternative, progressive end-of-life care and learn about new legislation. Sliding scale tickets available and no one turned away for lack of funds. Space is limited. Information: https://www.windowseatmedia.org/post/inhale-exhale-a-confluence-of-stories-and-ideas-about-death-and-dying-for-the-living

Music Mends Minds concert: Music Mends Minds is a support for those who want to exercise and use their minds to the greatest extent possible. Its free concert is at 2 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: contact Cheri Knighton at cknighton@southsoundseniors.org or 360-586-6181, ext. 111.

Senior Services for South Sound rummage sale: The sale runs 9 a.m. to noon at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Early entry at 8 a.m. costs $5; free entry starts at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Senior Services’ Activities Department. Donations are needed – contact Jill at 360-407-3967.

Priest Point Park Volunteer Work Party: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will focus on removing English ivy around an “island” area on the Ellis Cove trail. The Ellis Cove parking lot is located at 555 Flora Vista Road NE. Meet at the parking lot. Limited parking available. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up in advance.

Olympia Record Show: Rainy Day Records is once again putting on this “vinyl oasis of your dreams” from 3-7 p.m. at the Olympia Elks Lodge, 1818 Fourth Ave. E. Entry is $3, or $10 if you want to get in early, at 2 p.m. Information: rainydayolympia@gmail.com

Fall retreat of Western Washington Fellowship of Reconciliation: This one-day event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. Cost is $25, which includes lunch, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Keynote speaker is Dahr Jamail, journalist and author of “The End of Ice: Bearing Witness and Finding Meaning in the Path of Climate Disruption.” Online registration open at www.wwfor.org. Questions? Call 360-701-5980, or email gantj_750@msn.com.

EmpowerU Conference: The Washington Center for Women in Business is partnering with the Junior League of Olympia for the league’s 4th annual EmpowerU Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College, 4220 Sixth Ave, SE, Lacey. Cost is $15, which includes lunch. Information: https://wcwb.org.

Peter G. Schmidt Elementary holiday bazaar: Join us at the Peter G. Schmidt PTA’s annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, 237 Dennis St. SE, Tumwater. There will be more than 60 vendors, a waffle and espresso food truck, and opportunities to meet and take photos with dancers from Ballet Northwest’s upcoming production of The Nutcracker. Admission is free. (For more bazaar listings, go to https://www.theolympian.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article235823517.html)

Indigenous Art Showcase: The Associated Students of Saint Martin’s University will present this show from 4 to 8 p.m. in Saint Martin’s Trautman Union Building. It will include music, art, crafts and dances. Free and open to the public. All ages welcome. Information: Contact Jayci Gomes at jayci.gomes@stmartin.edu

Saturday and Sunday

Saint Martin’s Abbey Oblates annual Christmas Bazaar: The bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Cheney Room of Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey. The bazaar will include religious items, art, gifts, crafts, books, a raffle, and beverages and baked goods. Purchases and donations benefit Oblate charity activities.

Sunday

Glass Fusing Fundraiser for Relay For Life: Join Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay Team for one of two sessions (at 2 or 3:30 p.m.). Participants will learn how to create two unique glass-fused ornaments, sun catchers or magnets. Cost is $35, and all materials will be provided. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. RSVP to Leslie at lagoldstein@comcast.net or 360-791-9759. Location provided upon RSVP.

Monday

Harlem Globetrotters at Saint Martin’s: The storied exhibition basketball team plays their first ever game at Marcus Pavilion at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey. The 7 p.m. game will be the team’s first visit to South Sound since 1992. Tickets for the game start at $28 and are on sale at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

Lacey Museum History Talks series: “The Cowlitz Trail” will be the topic at 5:30 p.m. at Lacey City Hall council chambers, 420 College St SE. Karen Johnson, researcher, writer, and curator of the Schmidt House, will explore the development of the Cowlitz Trail, which pioneers travelling cross-country on the Oregon Trail used to continue to the Puget Sound area. Information: LaceyMuseum.org

Lacey/Olympia Near Death Experience Forum: Laura Green will be featured speaker at the forum from 3-6 p.m.at the the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St SE. Lacey/Oly NDE meets the third Monday of each month. All are welcome, there is no cost. Information: Email Jackie Huetter at huetters@gmail.com

Tuesday

Suffragette Movement presentation: A presentation by “The Historical Pageant Players” will portray the story of the Suffragette Movement, with women from the famous movement telling the story how women got the right to vote. The event begins with social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia (enter from the parking lot). Free; public welcome. Sponsored by the Olympia Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Information: 360-438-0232.

