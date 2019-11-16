Local What’s Happening for Nov. 16

Saturday through Nov. 23

“Cinderella” at North Thurston High School: The students will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again Nov. 21-23 at the high school performing arts center, 600 Sleater-Kinney Road NE. Tickets are $8 general admission and $6 for students with ASB, children, military and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased at the box office before performances starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Free Stormwater Maintenance Workshop: Stormwater contractors, landscapers and property managers are invited to a free technical workshop from 8 a.m. to noon to gain specialized knowledge on how to inspect, identify and properly maintain private stormwater facilities. A workshop binder, snacks and coffee are included. The workshop will be at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, in Building 35, Room 25. Space is limited; advanced registration required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stormwater-contractors-workshop-tickets-69813910285 Need more information: call Susan McCleary at 360-570-3794.

Exploration of end-of-life care in the South Sound: Window Seat Media announces the launch of its newest Community Stories Project, “InhaleExhale: Honoring Life and Navigating the Journey of Death.” The project launch will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lord Mansion, 211 21st Ave. SW, Olympia. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops with speakers who will share their knowledge of alternative, progressive end-of-life care and learn about new legislation. Sliding scale tickets available and no one turned away for lack of funds. Space is limited. Information: https://www.windowseatmedia.org/post/inhale-exhale-a-confluence-of-stories-and-ideas-about-death-and-dying-for-the-living

Music Mends Minds concert: Music Mends Minds is a support for those who want to exercise and use their minds to the greatest extent possible. Its free concert is at 2 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: contact Cheri Knighton at cknighton@southsoundseniors.org or 360-586-6181, ext. 111.

Senior Services for South Sound rummage sale: The sale runs 9 a.m. to noon at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Early entry at 8 a.m. costs $5; free entry starts at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Senior Services’ Activities Department. Donations are needed – contact Jill at 360-407-3967.

Priest Point Park Volunteer Work Party: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will focus on removing English ivy around an “island” area on the Ellis Cove trail. The Ellis Cove parking lot is located at 555 Flora Vista Road NE. Meet at the parking lot. Limited parking available. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up in advance.

Olympia Record Show: Rainy Day Records is once again putting on this “vinyl oasis of your dreams” from 3-7 p.m. at the Olympia Elks Lodge, 1818 Fourth Ave. E. Entry is $3, or $10 if you want to get in early, at 2 p.m. Information: rainydayolympia@gmail.com

Fall retreat of Western Washington Fellowship of Reconciliation: This one-day event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. Cost is $25, which includes lunch, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Keynote speaker is Dahr Jamail, journalist and author of “The End of Ice: Bearing Witness and Finding Meaning in the Path of Climate Disruption.” Online registration open at www.wwfor.org. Questions? Call 360-701-5980, or email gantj_750@msn.com.

EmpowerU Conference: The Washington Center for Women in Business is partnering with the Junior League of Olympia for the league’s 4th annual EmpowerU Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College, 4220 Sixth Ave, SE, Lacey. Cost is $15, which includes lunch. Information: https://wcwb.org.

Peter G. Schmidt Elementary holiday bazaar: Join us at the Peter G. Schmidt PTA’s annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, 237 Dennis St. SE, Tumwater. There will be more than 60 vendors, a waffle and espresso food truck, and opportunities to meet and take photos with dancers from Ballet Northwest’s upcoming production of The Nutcracker. Admission is free. (For more bazaar listings, go to https://www.theolympian.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article235823517.html)

Indigenous Art Showcase: The Associated Students of Saint Martin’s University will present this show from 4 to 8 p.m. in Saint Martin’s Trautman Union Building. It will include music, art, crafts and dances. Free and open to the public. All ages welcome. Information: Contact Jayci Gomes at jayci.gomes@stmartin.edu

Sonrise Church fall bazaar: The multi-vendor bazaar offers hand-crafted items, direct-sales vendors and food from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 2805 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia.

Saturday and Sunday

Saint Martin’s Abbey Oblates annual Christmas Bazaar: The bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Cheney Room of Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey. The bazaar will include religious items, art, gifts, crafts, books, a raffle, and beverages and baked goods. Purchases and donations benefit Oblate charity activities.

Sunday

Glass Fusing Fundraiser for Relay For Life: Join Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay Team for one of two sessions (at 2 or 3:30 p.m.). Participants will learn how to create two unique glass-fused ornaments, sun catchers or magnets. Cost is $35, and all materials will be provided. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. RSVP to Leslie at lagoldstein@comcast.net or 360-791-9759. Location provided upon RSVP.

Sunday and Monday

Veterans services help: Military veterans in and around Lacey are invited for a special service session hosted by The American Legion Department of Washington from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lacey Veterans Hub, 4232 Sixth Ave. American Legion staff will be available to discuss veterans’ benefits, legislative efforts, membership opportunities and service to the community. A veteran’s service officer will be available to discuss claims and other benefits questions. Information: 509-560-0607 or kentoni7@aol.com

Monday

Harlem Globetrotters at Saint Martin’s: The storied exhibition basketball team plays their first ever game at Marcus Pavilion at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey. The 7 p.m. game will be the team’s first visit to South Sound since 1992. Tickets for the game start at $28 and are on sale at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

Lacey Museum History Talks series: “The Cowlitz Trail” will be the topic at 5:30 p.m. at Lacey City Hall council chambers, 420 College St SE. Karen Johnson, researcher, writer, and curator of the Schmidt House, will explore the development of the Cowlitz Trail, which pioneers travelling cross-country on the Oregon Trail used to continue to the Puget Sound area. Information: LaceyMuseum.org

Lacey/Olympia Near Death Experience Forum: Laura Green will be featured speaker at the forum from 3-6 p.m.at the the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St SE. Lacey/Oly NDE meets the third Monday of each month. All are welcome, there is no cost. Information: Email Jackie Huetter at huetters@gmail.com

Tuesday

Suffragette Movement presentation: Celebrating the centennial of the 19th amendment, the Historical Pageant Players will portray the story of women winning the vote in 1920. The event begins with social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia (enter from the parking lot). Free; public welcome. Sponsored by the Olympia Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Information: 360-438-0232.

League of Women Voters of Mason County monthly meeting: From noon to 1:30 p.m. the group will explore “Climate Reality – Beyond Cost” with Donna Albert, leader with the Climate Reality Project and Energy Engineer for the state of Washington. Meetings are held at the Olympic Community College Library at 937 Alpine Way, Shelton.

Wednesday

Regional Housing Summit on Senior Housing in Thurston County: Thurston Thrives’ Senior Housing Action Team invites the community to the summit from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Center for Business & Innovation at South Puget Sound Community College, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. The goal of the summit is to develop strategies to meet the area’s affordable senior housing needs. There is no charge to attend and lunch is included, but event organizers ask that all attendees register at http://thurstonchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/regional-housing-summit-3-senior-housing-in-thurston-county-7479.

Grass Lake Nature Park Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be digging out Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom. Full-length pants and a layered long-sleeved shirts are strongly encouraged. Meet near the kiosk sign inside the park at 814 Kaiser Road NW. Limited parking available. Look for the Park Stewardship sign right off of Kaiser Road. The entrance is north of Sixth Avenue NW and south of 11th Avenue NW. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up as a volunteer then click on the specific work party.

Thursday

Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series: This month’s topic is “Population Impacts of Climate Change: Considerations for the Short & Long Term” at the gathering that begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Sara Curran, director of the University of Washington’s Center for Studies in Demography & Ecology, will discuss how the demographic consequences of climate change are highlighted in terms of population displacement, yet the effects are likely to be much more varied across time and places around the world. Free and open to the public. Information: www.olympiawac.org

Meaningful Movies Olympia: “Dawnland: A Documentary about Cultural Survival and Stolen Children” will be screened at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 2200 East End St. The film addresses how native American children were taken from their homes and placed with white families throughout the 20th century. Admission is free.

Presentation on Socialist Approach to Housing, Health Care and Climate Change: Economics for Everyone is presenting this forum from 7-9 p.m. at New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Speakers Elizabeth Baldo, Robert Gorrill, and Shangrila Joshi will address the three topic areas through a socialist lens. Free, and all are welcome.

Olympia Third Thursday: The fun will run from 4 to 7 p.m. throughout downtown Olympia. Get details on participating businesses and promotions at the Olympia Downtown Alliance info booth in the New Caldonia Building, 1116 Fifth Ave. SE.

Medicare 101 workshop: Are you new to Medicare or have questions about Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period? Get your questions answered at this presentation from 10 a.m. to noon at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 N. Columbia. No registration necessary, however space is limited. Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors provide free and confidential help with Medicare choices. For questions about the program or Medicare, call 360-586-6181 ext. 134. Staff and volunteers are trained by the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

Olympia Beer Through the Years presentation: Paul Knight, a longtime Olympia Brewing Co. brewmaster, will the guest speaker at the Olympia Golf & Country Club’s lecture series at 5:30 p.m. in the club’s Rainier Room. The event is free and open to the public. Knight began his brewing career at the Tumwater-based brewery in 1961 and was named head brewmaster in 1974, a position he filled until 1997. He is a noted historian of brewery operations and continues to bring old beer recipes of brewery founder Leopold Schmidt to life in collaboration with the Well 80 brewery in downtown Olympia. Register for this event by emailing Heather Wilson at heather@theolygolfclub.com

Friday through Dec. 22

The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad’s Polar Express rides kick off: The Polar Express trains feature the reading of the popular book during a Christmas-themed trek to the North Pole, where Santa will board for the return trip. Each child will be given the first gift of Christmas by Santa on the way back to the depot. Children are encouraged to come in their pajamas, but dressed for warmth. There will be cocoa and cookies provided on board, as well as singing and other entertainment. Train ride is approximately 1 hour. Cost is $38 per person, ages 2 and younger get in free.The train depot is at 1101 Sylvenus St., Chehalis. Free parking. Information: 360-748-9593 or SteamTrainRide.com

Friday through Jan. 20

Oly on Ice opens: Ice skating on the isthmus is back. Join your friends, family and neighbors at the temporaray ice rink at Isthmus Park, 529 Fourth. Ave. W., Olympia. General admission plus skates is $12, or $9 with your own skates; discounts are offered to youth, seniors, military, foster kids and first responders. Hours are 3:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 3:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. It will be closed on Thanksgiving. Information: http://olympiawa.gov/city-services/parks/recreation/oly-on-ice.aspx

