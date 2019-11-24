Vehicle crashes into pedestrian, killing Tenino man

A 42-year-old Tenino man was killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into him at U.S. 101 and state Route 108, near Kamilche in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man died at the scene.

About 3:45 a.m., the Tenino man was walking south on the fogline of U.S. 101, according to the State Patrol. Troopers say the vehicle also was headed south in Lane 1 of the highway when it crashed into the man.

Southbound U.S. 101 was closed for three hours during the investigation.

The vehicle driver, a 49-year-old man from Grapeview, was not injured, according to the State Patrol.