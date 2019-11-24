Local

Vehicle crashes into pedestrian, killing Tenino man

A 42-year-old Tenino man was killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into him at U.S. 101 and state Route 108, near Kamilche in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man died at the scene.

About 3:45 a.m., the Tenino man was walking south on the fogline of U.S. 101, according to the State Patrol. Troopers say the vehicle also was headed south in Lane 1 of the highway when it crashed into the man.

Southbound U.S. 101 was closed for three hours during the investigation.

The vehicle driver, a 49-year-old man from Grapeview, was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  