Pedestrian hit and killed on US 101 has been identified

Bayani I. Mari, 42, of Tenino, was identified Sunday afternoon as the man hit and killed on U.S. 101 earlier in the day, according to the Mason County Coroner.

The man’s autopsy is set for Monday, Coroner Wes Stockwell said.

About 3:45 a.m., the Tenino man was walking south on the fogline of U.S. 101, according to the State Patrol. Troopers say the vehicle also was headed south on the highway when it crashed into the man in the area of state Route 108, near Kamilche.

Southbound U.S. 101 was closed for three hours during the investigation.

The vehicle driver, a 49-year-old man from Grapeview, was not injured, according to the State Patrol.