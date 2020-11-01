The Olympian Logo
Olympia man who was killed Friday morning in crash on northbound I-5 has been identified

A 29-year-old Olympia man who was killed while riding his motorcycle on northbound I-5 Friday morning has been identified, according to the Washington State Patrol and Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office notified the man’s family, according to a State Patrol news release about the crash.

Royal T. Macias died at the scene about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Troopers say Macias and a semi-trailer were headed north on I-5 in the area of Maytown, south of Tumwater, when Macias crossed the gore point — the area between a freeway ramp and the freeway itself — and struck the semi-trailer. Both vehicles came to rest north of Maytown Road on the right shoulder of the freeway.

The semi-trailer driver, a 37-year-old British Columbia man, was not hurt.

Three lanes of northbound I-5, and the Maytown Road freeway ramp, were closed for nearly four hours.

The wreck is under investigation.

