Another opportunity to give a Light of Hope

The Olympian published its Light of Hope annual nonprofit wish list on Sunday, Dec. 6 — but without one its most steadfast participants.

The Lewis Mason Thurston Area Agency on Aging was inadvertently left out of the annual holiday appeal. And the agency has many clients who could really use some support during the holidays.

Our apologies. Here is its wish list, which also has been added to the original Light of Hope listing online at www.theolympian.com.

Lewis Mason Thurston Area Agency on Aging

The Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging’s Case Management and Information and Assistance programs connect vulnerable adults with information and social and health services to help them remain in their homes. Most clients have very modest means combined with health conditions that limit their ability to take care of their daily needs.

What they need: Donations will help fulfill clients wishes that otherwise would be left wanting. This year, like with many of holiday traditions, the agency is doing things a little bit differently: It is asking that donations be made via PayPal or mail so it can match the client’s wishes with gift cards. Given the COVID restrictions, LMTAAA cannot accept packages. Choose a client from the list and send a gift card donation through the PayPal account or mail it to LMTAAA, 2404 Heritage Ct. SW, Olympia, WA 98502. Please include the client number with the donation. Donations are tax-deductible and will be accepted through Dec. 16. If you have questions, call Laura Dreckman at 360-664-3162, ext.133.

What its clients need:

Client 1: A woman who lives with tremendous back pain and severe vision problems. She would like a small space heater, slippers and a blanket to make it more comfortable in her small travel trailer. She also would like some liquid soap and fresh fish.

Client 2: A woman who has arthritis, mood and metabolism issues that makes daily chores difficult. She lives alone and has no family in the area. She would like some essential clothing and a winter coat.

Client 3: A couple are both disabled and have small children. They wish for help to purchase medications and groceries.

Client 4: A woman who lives alone with no local family support and has very limited means. She would like to purchase new sheets for her bed and a few household items.

Client 5: A woman in her early 80s who has no family support and lives alone. She has several health issues that limit her ability to manage her care needs. She is requesting help purchasing a simple new printer or DVD player, since she is not a “techie.”

Client 6: A man in his 50s lives on a fixed income, has no family help and is recovering from heart surgery. He would like help acquiring an electric razor, sweats and a pillow to keep his feet propped up.

Client 8: A woman in her mid-50s with blood sugar and mood issues and no local family connections or support. She would be grateful for help buying household items including towels and a vacuum cleaner.

Client 9: A woman in her 60s with mobility and mood struggles has been particularly affected by the isolation due to the stay at home order. She would like help buying household items and a gift for her grandson.

Client 10: A woman who has multiple physical and emotional struggles and struggles to support herself and her dogs on her very limited income. She is wishing for a gift card to purchase groceries, household items and treats for her pups.

Client 11: A woman who lives alone and has no local family members. She has some metabolic and breathing problems and struggles to purchase household necessities. She wishes for some help stocking up on food for the holidays.

Client 12: A man in his early 60s who has several physical and emotional issues that make it difficult to prepare meals and clean his apartment. He would like help to purchase new sheets and bath towels.

Client 13: A man who has several health issues also suffered the loss of a family member and a hospitalization of his roommate. These losses have put a great emotional and financial strain on him. He is hoping for help purchasing some warm clothing.

Client 14: A man who lives alone, has severe mobility issues and a very limited income. He is looking for help purchasing jeans and clothing designed for wheelchair users.

Client 15: A man in his late 50s has several debilitating illnesses and both he and his supportive brother have recently received an additional chronic health diagnosis. He would like help purchasing some household necessities, including a new coffee pot and cat food.

Client 16: A man with digestive issues and mobility struggles and lives alone. His wish is for help to purchase very effective, but expensive nutritional drinks that help him to manage his symptoms.

Client 17: A woman in her early 60s, lives alone and has breathing and neurological health issues. She is very independent and loves riding the bus. She would like help buying grocery and household items from Fred Meyer.

Client 18: A man is in his 60s who has a cancer diagnosis and is struggling to maintain affordable housing. He would like help purchasing a fan to keep him comfortable.

Client 19: A woman in her 40s requires help to manager her health. She lives alone and is proud to live independently. She would be grateful for help purchasing a humidifier and bathroom items.

Client 20: A woman in her 50s, lives alone and requires assistance with personal care due to her health conditions. Her request is for warm blankets and clothing for the winter.

Client 21: A woman in her early 70s, lives alone and is grateful for the caregivers who allow her to live in her own home. She requests help purchasing an automated litter box for her cat.

Client 22: A woman in her early 60s lives alone and is on a long waiting list for subsidized housing. Her holiday wish is to take a friend out to dinner at Olive Garden (when that is possible).

Client 23: A man in his 90s who proudly lives in his own home with minimal assistance. He would appreciate help purchasing veggies and fruits for smoothies at Haggen’s.

Client 24: A woman in her 70s who lives alone and is recovering from a brain injury. She has been saving up for a new mattress and would like help to purchase it. She is looking forward to sleeping better with her back pain and mobility challenges.

Client 25: A woman in her late 50s who is battling cancer. She has a very low income and would benefit from a gift card to purchase her favorite holiday items.

Client 26: A 49-year-old man who has several health limitations and weekly medical appointments. He has a very limited budget and would love a gift card to purchase household items and ingredients for his favorite holiday meal.

Client 27: A woman in her mid-50s who suffers from several chronic health conditions. She requests a gift card to get a new comforter and slippers to keep her warm this winter.

Client 28: A woman in her late 80s who lives alone in an apartment. She has physical limitations due to several medical conditions. She would like some new clothes for the holiday season and would be grateful for a gift card to purchase them.

Client 29: A woman in her mid-80s who lives with her son in a trailer. She has many medical problems and uses a wheelchair. Even though she recently learned she has another progressive illness, she ends every phone call with a joke. She would like to get some new bed sheets for her twin-size bed.

Client 30: A woman in her early 70s who lives alone in her own apartment has several illnesses and related physical limitations. She would like to replace her 10-year-old+ bed sheets and to fill up her fridge with some food.

Client 31: A woman in her early 80s, lives alone, and suffers from several health limitations. Her wish is for a gift card from Walmart so she can fill her refrigerator with goodies and holiday cheer.

Client 32: A woman in her 50s who suffers from many health conditions that greatly affect her mobility. She would love a gift card from Walmart to get groceries and items for her home.

Client 33: A man in his mid-40s who lives with a disabled family member. He has mobility issues in part due to an amputation. He would be grateful for a Walmart gift card to buy groceries and supplies to make his “Para Cord” crafts this holiday season.

Client 34: A man who is in his 50s, lives alone and has mental health challenges. He relies greatly on his caregiver for support. He needs a landline telephone and winter clothes. If there anything left over, he will go to his favorite Starbucks.

Client 35: A woman in her early 30s who is hearing impaired and challenged by other health conditions. She lives on a fixed income, and is the sole provider for her teenage daughter. She would be grateful for a gift card to purchase new clothing for herself and her daughter and possibly some household appliances.

Client 36: A man in his mid-60s who, after spending several years homeless, recently moved into a mobile home. He would appreciate assistance so he can repair the sinks and purchase some household items.

Client 37: A man is in his mid-60s who rents a bedroom in a friend’s house. In the past year he has been hospitalized multiple times which has resulted in great financial strain. He would be grateful for a gift card for holiday food and some clothing.

Client 38: A woman in her 50s who lives alone in her own apartment. Client uses the apartment facilities for laundry. With the current coin shortage, client is not able to wash as often as needed. With the purchases of additional clothes, this would give her plenty of clothes on hand.

Client 39: A woman in her 70s with multiple serious health issues that affect her mobility. She lives with her beloved dogs, cats and chickens in a rural area and would be overjoyed to receive dog and cat food as well as chicken feed. She would feel very blessed to receive a queen-size electric blanket for her bed and a small electric throw for her easy chair in the living room.

Client 40: A man in his late 30s with a serious health condition that limits his mobility. He is trying to strengthen his body and would appreciate weights of any type. He does not have a winter coat and is in need of new shoes.

Client 41: A young woman in her early 20s with a cognitive disability who struggles with mobility and lives in a large tent with her family. She loves to create art and she would enjoy art supplies such as colored markers, animal or design coloring books and gel pens. She would also be grateful to receive a gift certificate for new walking shoes, as she loves to walk in nature.

Client 42: This woman cares for both her mother, who is very frail, and her adult sister who has cognitive challenges. Her wish is for some new clothing and magazines for her mother and sister, and some comfortable clothing and notebooks to help her learn a new language.