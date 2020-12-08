Court sets $50,000 bail for Port Orchard man accused of firing gun during Olympia protest

Christopher Michael Guenzler, 27, attends his preliminary appearance at Thurston County Superior Court via Zoom on Monday, Dec. 7. Olympia police arrested him on suspicion of assault in the first and second degree for his alleged involvement in a clash between Trump supporters and an Antifa group Saturday, Dec. 5. The court set bail at $50,000. The Olympian

Thurston County Superior Court set bail at $50,000 Monday for a 27-year-old man and Trump rally participant who allegedly fired his gun at counter-protesters Saturday.

Olympia police arrested Christopher M. Guenzler Dec. 5 on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault for his alleged involvement in a class between Trump supporters and Antifa members. He appeared in court Monday for his preliminary appearance as police continue to investigate the case and search for a still unidentified victim.

The court found probable cause for assault in the second degree while armed with a firearm. Judge Carol Murphy set bail at $50,000, which is less than the $100,000 requested by the prosecution, citing a substantial risk he may commit a violent crime.

Additionally, the court barred Guenzler from possessing firearms and residing where firearms are accessible if he is released. According to a pretrial report, Guenzler lives with his parents in Port Orchard and stores guns in his rooms. His father also stores guns within a safe at the home.

An affidavit of probable cause gives the following account:

Olympia police responded to a Saturday afternoon Trump rally in the area of 11th Avenue Southeast and Capitol Way.

While on standby, an officer found a 911 call from person who reported seeing an explosive device and live “rounds” fired in a live feed of the event. The officer contacted the person who then emailed screenshots of the video, according to court documents.

In the screenshots, a man who police allege is Guenzler carries a large flag while holding a handgun pistol in his right hand. The officer and a detective later identified the man in the video as Guenzler and interviewed him at the police department, the documents read.

Guenzler cooperated with the interview but appeared nervous, according to the officer’s account. He reportedly told the officer the Antifa group clashed with his group of Trump supporters. He pistol whipped one of them in the head and pointed his firearm at them before holstering it.

Police then located a video on open-source media that allegedly shows Guenzler firing his weapon while tracking a specific subject. Police arrested Guenzler following the discovery of this evidence, according to the document.

At the time of his arrest, Guenzler reportedly carried a magazine holster with a loaded 19 round magazine on his left hip and a black megaphone with various “Trump” style stickers.

Police also seized his firearm and pepper spray as evidence, and later located a spent shell casing at the scene, the documents read.

The officer who interviewed Guenzler later reconnected over email with the person who submitted the initial report and screenshots, according to the document.

The person reportedly told police Guenzler’s alleged shot grazed someone at the scene and shared a Twitter thread about the incident from a man named Brian Conley.

Conley shared the experience of the alleged victim in subsequent tweets and included a photo of a man with a graze wound on his chest.

The officer also found a YouTube video of the Saturday incident posted by “Black Rebel.” The video reportedly showed Guenzler involved in an altercation that ends with a shot fired.

The court set Guenzler’s arraignment for Dec. 22.