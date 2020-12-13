Thurston County ends week with 435 COVID-19 cases, a new weekly high

Thurston County ended the week with 435 COVID-19 cases, a new weekly high and a sign that recent statewide restrictions to curb the spread of the virus aren’t working just yet. Those restrictions were recently extended.

The 435 cases for the week of Dec. 7-13 soared when compared to the 314 cases reported the week before.

The increase in cases also might be tied to those who gathered over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The weekly total includes 20 new cases announced on Sunday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Overall, the county has reported 3,938 cases. Of those, 3,288 people have recovered, 247 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 23 in the past week, and 49 have died. The county also currently is reporting 14 COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

As of Dec. 6, 11 of the 14 outbreaks were identified at four nursing homes, three assisted living facilities, three supported living facilities and one adult family home.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Sunday announced 517 new cases and no new deaths. The county has now reported 21,084 cases and 259 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 12 news cases on Sunday for a total of 1,654 cases and 18 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 32 new cases Thursday night, giving the county 1,351 with 17 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 23 additional cases on Thursday for a total of 960 with 11 deaths.

AROUND THE NATION, STATE AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 202,063 cases and 2,879 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 16 million cases have been reported with more than 299,000 deaths as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 72.1 million cases have been reported and 1.61 million people have died as of Sunday, the data show.