Tumwater Hill restaurant and pub reopens, theaters offer incentive to shop downtown

Hops on the Hill owner, Robert “Veg” Kupiec. The business is open again for takeout, curbside service and delivery through Door Dash. Courtesy of Robert Kupiec

Robert Kupiec, best known by the nickname “Veg,” understands the COVID-19 experience better than most. Not only has he had to adjust his business, Hops on the Hill, to the whims of the pandemic, he also came down with the virus.

Then, his kitchen manager fell ill with bronchitis, so in late October he decided to close the business so he and his manager could get well. Now, Hops on the Hill is open again for takeout, curbside service and delivery via Door Dash, and is set to roll out holiday meals for Christmas and New Year’s.

The Christmas to-go box, featuring ham from downtown Olympia butcher Delmonico’s, is smoked and topped with a brown sugar, pineapple glaze, he said, and is served with smoked baked potato, cream corn and rolls. For New Year’s, he’s going to substitute the ham for prime rib. He also has alcoholic beverages to go.

It’s just the latest for a business that is approaching its two-year anniversary in February, he said.

Kupiec and his wife moved to the area from Austin, Texas six years ago. He had already spent years in the restaurant and bar industry, but once here he took that next step and enrolled in the culinary program at South Puget Sound Community College. He emerged with a plan to start his own business. He settled on space that was once home to Flying Top Deli at 1870 Barnes Blvd. SW, not far from the very top of Tumwater Hill.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As befits the name, Hops on the Hill serves a lot of Northwest craft beer, which Kupiec considers to be the best beer in the country. But he also discovered there was an audience for his food. He was given a smoker and started to produce Texas-style barbecue.

“The food is saving my business and keeping us open,” said Kupiec, 49.

The business is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, but check the website because Hops on the Hill is about to shift to holiday hours. For more information, go to https://hopsonthehillwa.com/, or check the Facebook page.

Other business happenings

If you plan to do your holiday shopping in downtown Olympia, you can take advantage of complimentary gift wrapping.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Olympia Downtown Alliance, which says gift wrapping services will be offered at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts and Harlequin’s State Theater from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20.

Take note: The service is offered to those with proof of purchase from a downtown merchant.

If you know of a retailer, restaurant, coffee shop or other business that is opening, closing, expanding, remodeling, or changing its focus, send an email to reporter Rolf Boone at rboone@theolympian.com.