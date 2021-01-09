Pedestrian killed by vehicle on I-5 in Olympia has been identified

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

The Lacey woman who was killed by a car on Interstate 5 in Olympia Thursday has been identified.

Patricia Kempinski, 55, was killed by a southbound car while walking on the freeway near milepost 105, south of downtown Olympia. State Patrol released the name Friday after the Thurston County Coroner’s office notified next of kin.

The collision blocked the road for two hours early that morning, according to a state patrol news release. The person in the vehicle, a 71-year-old Olympia man, stopped after the incident and was not injured, the release read.

State Patrol listed the cause of the incident as “pedestrian trespassing on freeway” in the release. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, according to the release.