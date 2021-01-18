Marvin Road light pole crash sends driver to hospital

The aftermath of a collision with a light pole Monday morning.

A driver is in the hospital after crashing into a light pole on a northbound exit ramp off Interstate 5 in Lacey.

The crash occurred at 12:38 A.M Monday morning near the Marvin Road exit ramp. The driver was exiting the interstate when they hit the pole, according to Lt. Robert Randall of the Lacey Fire Department.

The driver had to be extricated from the car and was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The scene was cleared just after 5 A.M., according to the state Department of Transportation.