Olympia Beer production has been temporarily paused, Pabst Brewing Co. announces

Get your Olympia beer now because it’s soon to run out.

The lack of Olympia beer at area retailers and restaurants finally has an answer after Pabst Brewing Co. announced Monday that it has temporarily paused production of the iconic product due to a drop in demand.

The brewing company announced its decision on Instagram.

“Sadly, we have not been able to find a solution to the challenges posed by reduced beer sales and have had to make the difficult decision of temporarily pausing production of Olympia beer,” the statement reads. “We remain committed to finding the best solution to keep brewing Olympia Beer in the future.”

