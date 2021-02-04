Want to join Lacey’s equity commission? Here’s how to apply

The Lacey City Council currently seeks eight commissioners to serve on the recently formed Lacey Commission on Equity. Seven of the positions will be filled by a general commissioner and one by a youth commissioner. Applicants must live within Lacey city limits or the urban growth area.

The positions will remain open until filled.

The commission will examine and address ways to ensure all Lacey community members, including underrepresented populations, have equal access to city programs and services, representation in city decision-making processes, and a place to share their praise or concerns. The commission on equity is expected to meet monthly.

For more information, or to access the online application, go to ci.lacey.wa.us/LaceyEquity. For questions about the Commission on Equity, contact Kelly Adams at 360-412-2892 or kadams@ci.lacey.wa.us.

—Rolf Boone