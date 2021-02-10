Thurston County increases shelter beds as freezing temperatures arrive

Thurston County has declared a four-night Hazardous Weather Event through Sunday, Feb. 14, to increase available shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

The declaration came in response to forecasts for freezing temperatures and snow.

Thurston County homeless service providers and the city of Olympia plan to provide overnight shelter beds, warming activities and increased outreach to encampments, according to a Tuesday news release.

Normally, the county would offer a significant expansion of shelter beds during such an event, but challenges posed by the on-going pandemic are limiting the county’s response, said Keylee Marineau, homeless prevention coordinator for Thurston County Public Health and Social Services, in the news release.

“We are so grateful for our partner’s willingness to offer safe options for unsheltered folks, given the limitations of COVID-19,” Marineau said. “It is imperative, with freezing temperatures and snow flurries on the horizon, we do what we can to keep people safe.”

About 12 to 15 extra overnight beds will be provided at the First Christian Church in downtown Olympia starting Wednesday and will remain available through 8 a.m. Sunday, the release read. Daytime warming activities also will be available.

Shelter options also are available at Union Gospel Mission on Franklin Street Northeast for single adults, Family Support Center’s Pear Blossom Place on Seventh Avenue Southeast for families with children, and Community Youth Services on State Avenue Northeast for people ages 18 to 24, the release read.

More emergency shelter beds for up to 15 single adults without children also may become available if the county procures the necessary staff, the release read.

Additionally, Partners in Prevention Education outreach staff will distribute survival supplies to those who choose to remain in encampments, according to the release.

The National Weather Service expects significantly colder temperatures across Western Washington starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend. There may also be breezy conditions resulting in wind chills in the teens to low 20s on Friday and Saturday morning.

The breezy conditions may also result in localized power outages and downed trees, the briefing read.

The weather service also forecasts a chance for lowland snow.

Contact the Thurston County Shelter Hotline at 1-844-628-7343 for more information on available shelters.