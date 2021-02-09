2 inches of snow could fall in the Olympia area this week

Overnight temperatures are expected to be well below freezing in the Olympia area this week, and if the area gets just a touch of moisture, it could produce snow, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Seattle said Monday.

A weather system is expected to develop here on Thursday, said the NWS’s Mike McFarland.

Cold Canadian air is expected to push through the area and it might be met by moisture moving up from Oregon, he said.

If that happens, as much as 2 inches of snow could fall at sea level Thursday night, McFarland said. It will stick around because although the daytime high will inch above freezing, the cold overnight temperatures will give the snow a “good, hard freeze,” he said.

Wednesday’s overnight low is expected to be 28 degrees, then it’s forecast to drop 4 more degrees Thursday and Friday.

After Thursday’s overnight low of 24 degrees, daytime highs on Friday and Saturday are expected to hover around freezing, McFarland said.

Meanwhile, precipitation for the month is well on its way to surpassing what’s normal for February. A week into the new month, 2.28 inches of rain has fallen in the Olympia area, McFarland said. Typical for February is 5.27 inches.

January was wet, too, at 12.2 inches of rain for the month, about 4 inches more than average for the first month of the year.