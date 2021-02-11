It’s a snow day for Thurston students. Some of them, at least.

Less than two weeks after some students were able to return to in-person classes, students in Olympia, Lacey, and Tumwater got to stay home again on Thursday as snow flurries begin to fall across Washington.

As much as 8 inches of snow is predicted for the Olympia area over the next three days. But all three of the county’s biggest school districts announced closures early Thursday morning, before snow even began falling.

Students in Rainier will get a snow day, too, extending an already long weekend. Friday is a snow make-up day on the school calendar and Monday is Presidents’ Day holiday.

Here’s the lowdown on school districts in the region:

North Thurston: Early release, with all afternoon and evening activities canceled. No preschool, no out-of-district transportation. No middle school in-person instruction, no FYR Center distribution. Meal services will be available.

Olympia: All in-person, on-campus learning and activities are canceled. Remote learning continues. No after-school or evening activities. No on-site child care. No meal distribution at school and community sites.

Tumwater: Closed but operating remotely. No preschool, no out-of-district transportation. This includes New Market Skills Center. Evening board meeting will continue remotely. All after school activities will be decided by noon.

McCleary: Closed but operating remotely. No preschool.

Montesano : Closed but operating remotely.

St. Michael Olympia: Closed.

South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services: Tumwater and Olympia programs closed today. North Thurston programs at Chambers and Horizons elementary schools will close at 11:30 a.m.

Tenino: In person learning will begin on time for all schools in the district. Because snow is predicted throughout the day the district will monitor road conditions which may result in closing school early.

Yelm: No preschool, no out-of-district transportation. Schools will start on time.