Here’s how much snow may fall in Thurston County by Saturday

As much as 8 inches of snow may fall in the Olympia area between Thursday and Saturday, depending on how much moisture the region gets over the next couple of days, a forecaster with the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The weather service forecasts freezing temperatures with breezy winds and a potential for lowland snow across Western Washington starting Thursday. Cold, dry air that has flooded the region will meet up with a weather system Thursday, said NWS meteorologist Dustin Guy, which will likely bring some snow to Olympia.

“It’s really less a question of will it snow, but rather how much,” Guy said. “As far as the amounts go for Olympia, it’s a bit of a tough call. I would say maybe a couple of inches is not out of the question.”

Guy said 1-3 inches of snow may fall by Thursday evening in the Olympia area. That will be followed by another weather system that could bring several inches of snow starting Friday night and going into Saturday, he said.

“The chances in Olympia are actually going to be better than up here in Seattle,” Guy said. “The further south you go with the system that comes in Thursday, the better chance you get.”

Guy said its hard to tell the exact amount of snow for Saturday, but that weather event should bring more moisture than Thursday’s.

In any event, residents can expect temperatures in the low- to mid-20s overnight and highs in the low- to mid-30s.

“If you need to get anything at the store or get your stuff, do it before Friday night,” Guy said. “If it accumulates, and it looks like it will, roadways will be more difficult to travel.”

In a Wednesday morning briefing, the NWS forecast up to 8 inches of total snowfall between Thursday and Saturday. Breezy conditions could also down power lines and result in localized blackouts, according to the briefing.

Thurston County issued an advisory Wednesday warning residents of the freezing temperatures and possibility of snow. On Tuesday, the county also declared a four-night Hazardous Weather event from Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 14, to increase the supply of shelter beds for people who are homeless.

In the event of a power outage, the county advises residents not run a generator or burn charcoal in an enclosed space because doing so could release deadly carbon monoxide. Residents should also refrain from operating an unvented gas-burning appliance in a closed room or a room they sleep in.

“Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent carbon monoxide buildup from burning charcoal or a running generator,” the advisory read.

The county also advises residents to avoid walking across or touching downed power lines.

If residents need to shovel snow, they should pace themselves to avoid overexertion. Flat roofs should be cleared of snow as well and residents should protect their pets and livestock from the cold.

If residents must drive, the county recommends drivers carry an emergency kit in their car with bottled water, non-perishable food, extra blankets, warm clothes, a batter-powered flashlight and extra batteries.

“In preparation for the winter weather, maintenance crews with Thurston County Public Works have been proactively applying deicer on major arterial roadways, loading sanders in trucks, and keeping deicer storage at maximum capacity,” the release read. “In addition, crews have been stationing deicers, sanders, and snowplows at outlying stations to ensure a quick response.”

Certain roads that provide access to state highways, hospitals and fire stations are being cleared first. Such roads include Old Highway 99, Littlerock Road, Martin Way, Yelm Highway and more.

Crews will clear residential routes last after addressing priority roads and secondary connecting roads, the advisory read. However subdivisions, private roads and driveways will not be cleared.

“In the event of significant snow accumulations, the best option for residents is to stay at home,” the advisory read. “However, if traveling is necessary, make sure to drive with adequate snow tires or chains and remember to stay a safe distance away from snowplows operating on roads.”