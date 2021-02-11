Local

State Patrol seeks a second man who breached the Governor’s Mansion grounds Jan. 6

The Washington State Patrol is looking for the man pictured in these photos, who is being investigated for third-degree assault in connection with the breach of the Governor’s Mansion grounds on Jan. 6.
The Washington State Patrol is looking for a second man who was part of the Jan. 6 crowd that broke through the gates and onto the Governor’s Mansion grounds.

The man is being investigated for third-degree assault and other unspecified crimes connected to the break-in, according to a WSP press release.

On Jan. 6, hundreds gathered on the state Capitol Campus to rally in support of former President Donald Trump after he lost the election to President Joe Biden. Part of that crowd breached the security gate to the mansion grounds and rallied around the mansion entry. State troopers convinced those on the grounds to leave peacefully after about a half hour.

Last week, the State Patrol released the photo of another man wanted for third-degree assault in connection with the incident.

Profile Image of Brandon Block
Brandon Block
Brandon Block is The Olympian’s Housing and Homelessness Reporter. He is a Corps Member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.
