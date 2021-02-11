Ecology says Olympia brewery owner owes it $11.37 million for oil spill cleanup

The state Department of Ecology has delivered its oil spill cleanup invoice to the owner of the former Olympia brewery in Tumwater, a bill that totals $11.37 million, the agency announced.

The owner of the property, Tumwater Development LLC, now has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the state Pollution Control Hearings Board.

The owner also faces a natural resources damage assessment, which also could result in a financial penalty. That amount is still being determined, according to Ecology.

Ecology responded to an oil spill from a vandalized transformer at the former Olympia brewery site in February 2019. About 600 gallons of oil spilled into storm drains, Tumwater Falls Park and the Deschutes River which flows into Capitol Lake and Puget Sound.

Responders removed more than three miles of oil-contaminated shoreline vegetation and excavated PCB-contaminated soil from Tumwater Falls Park, Ecology officials said in a news release.

The spilled oil also sank into the lake bed sediment of Capitol Lake.

“Cleaning up this oil that sank and contained PCBs was incredibly complex, time intensive and required tremendous resources,” said Dave Byers, Ecology’s spill response section manager, in a statement. “Testing of sediments in Budd Inlet showed that our quick response did not allow PCBs to migrate into Puget Sound, preventing further environmental damage.”

Ecology says its immediate action prevented Capitol Lake, Tumwater Falls Park and adjacent private property from becoming formal toxic cleanup sites that would have taken years to clean up at a far greater expense.

Penalty and damage payments support grants issued by Ecology to public agencies and non-profit organizations for environmental restoration projects. Reimbursed spill response costs will go into the state’s oil spill response account, and be available for future spill responses, according to Ecology.

