How are the roads? If you must go out, here are maps to check for closures, snow plows

As South Sound crews worked to keep roads open after the region was blanketed with snow Friday night, officials reported various closures and advised drivers to be ready for ice, and to stay home when possible.

Pierce County reported downed trees closed Eatonville Highway from state Route 7 to Hillagoss Road, as well as 304th Avenue East at state Route 706 Saturday morning. The county posts updates and has a road closure map online.

“Drive cautiously: Be prepared for icy roads due to cold temperatures,” the county tweeted. “Our road crews continue to monitor conditions. Salt was applied to snow routes Friday night to reduce the risk of ice adhering to the roadway during periods of heavy snow accumulation. These are the roads that connect residential areas to state highways and key service centers.”

Tacoma also has a running list of road closures online. The only one reported Saturday morning was South 64th Street from M Street to Sheridan Avenue in Tacoma.

Olympia has a live plow map that shows where the machines are and which roads they’ve sanded, salted or plowed. It also shows which hills in the city are open and which are closed.

Thurston County’s road closure map didn’t show any snow closures Saturday morning.

The county tweeted: “All county priority routes are open this morning. There is lots of snow on residential and side streets though! Be careful and stay home if you can today.”

The Washington State Department of Transportation has online maps of freeway and highway conditions, and WSDOT Tacoma was reporting various crashes Saturday morning on its Twitter account.

Public transit

Pierce Transit has maps of its snow routes online.

“Good (snowy) morning, Pierce County!,” the agency tweeted. “All Pierce Transit routes that have snow routes are running on those snow routes this morning (2/13). Downtown Tacoma circulator in effect.”

Intercity Transit also reported snow detours online Saturday, and said they were likely to change throughout the day.