Snow blankets South Sound, more expected through the morning and possibly Sunday

Asked about Pierce and Thurston County, the National Weather Service said preliminary reports suggested 7 or 8 inches had accumulated in the South Sound, but that officials were still gathering reports and expected to have better numbers later in the day.

Snow blanketed the South Sound overnight Friday, with more forecast Saturday morning and possibly Sunday.

“Pierce County saw overnight snow accumulations ranging from 4-8”, with compact snow and ice on roadways,” Pierce County tweeted Saturday morning. “Road crews are focusing on plowing major roadways and arterials.”

A National Weather Service briefing early Saturday said another 3 to 6 inches of snow was possible in the region this morning, with “snow gradually tapering from south to north across the region this afternoon.”

The forecast also called for winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 40 to 55 mph until the afternoon, which might lead to fallen trees and power outages.

It cautioned that: “Temperatures below freezing this morning with wind chills as low as single digits will impact those without adequate heating, as well as pets.”

Another inch or two of snow is possible Sunday morning and afternoon, the briefing said, followed by rain that “may lead to areas of urban flooding Sunday night into Monday.”

The 2.2 inches of snow that fell Friday at SeaTac Airport broke the daily record, which had been 0.2 inches in 1995, the Weather Service reported. And the Weather Service recorded a low temperature of 26 Friday. The record had been 29 in 2004.

As South Sound crews worked to keep roads open, officials advised drivers to be ready for ice, and to stay home when possible.