Pedestrian hit by log truck on I-5 near Lacey dies, State Patrol says

A pedestrian was struck by a log truck on northbound I-5 near Lacey just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Courtesy

A pedestrian who was hit by a log truck Tuesday on northbound I-5 near Lacey has died.

The woman died on Thursday at Providence St. Peter Hospital, according to a tweet by state Trooper Robert Reyer. The identity of the woman remains unclear and the cause of the incident is still under investigation, according to a State Patrol news release.

At about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, a 43-year-old Arlington truck driver was traveling north on I-5 just west of Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast in Lacey, the release read. The woman then entered the highway from the left shoulder and ran in front of the truck. The male truck driver was unable to stop and hit the woman.

As a result of the incident, traffic slowed in the area for two hours and 30 minutes, according to the release.

Her name will be released once she is identified and next of kin has been notified.