Undiscovered use of force complaint upends Olympia’s search for a new police chief

The city of Olympia kicks off Town Hall series on racial justice this week The Olympian

The search for a new Olympia police chief has been paused after the city learned of a past use-of-force incident involving one finalist.

City Manager Jay Burney decided to pause the search Friday, just hours after the city announced four finalists for the job. The affected candidate withdrew from consideration after Burney learned of past news coverage of the incident, according to a city news release.

The Olympian uncovered a news story from Michigan Friday morning that detailed an incident involving finalist Derrick Turner, who now works for the Port of Portland Police Department. In that case, Turner was reprimanded for inappropriately grabbing a man by the throat during a 2017 arrest in Kalamazoo.

“I am incredibly upset by this turn of events,” Burney said in the release. “We are taking a pause because our community needs to trust our process, and we owe it to the remaining finalists, who are strong candidates and deserve the opportunity to compete without a shadow cast over the process.”

Burney apologized for this development in the release.

“I apologize for the impact of this on the remaining candidates and thank them for their graciousness and patience,” Burney said.

The city did not learn of this incident prior to announcing the four finalists because it did not come up during the vetting process, the release read. Karras Consulting assisted with the background check.

“There are no excuses from us,” said Dennis Karras, of Karras Consulting. “This was clearly an oversight on our part.”

Burney only learned of the incident after a recent inquiry by a local journalist, according to the release.

For now, Interim Police Chief Aaron Jelcick, who is one of the finalists, will continue to lead the Olympia Police Department. Jelcick took over the department when Chief Ronnie Roberts retired.

The other candidates included Acting Community Police Lieutenant Amy King and Sean Case, who is the captain of cdministration of the Anchorage Police Department.

In the meantime, Burney will consider how to continue the process.

This story is developing and will be updated.