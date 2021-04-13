Ferry will have to move after Port of Olympia approves deal for 680-foot ship

The former Washington state ferry, which has been docked at the port for three years, will have to move by May 8 after the Port of Olympia commission approved an agreement Monday evening to bring a 680-foot ship to the marine terminal. Dusti Demarest

The Port of Olympia has been here before.

After a plan to bring two, 600-foot Ready Reserve Fleet ships fell through in February, the Port of Olympia commission was back at it on Monday, voting 2-1 to bring a 680-foot ship to the marine terminal as early as May 8.

It also means the former Washington state ferry, which has been docked at the port for three years, will have to move before then.

The five-year contract is with a division of a shipping company called Matson Inc., a business best known for delivering cargo to Alaska, Hawaii and Guam. Similar to the Ready Reserve agreement, the Matson ship, M/V Maunalei, is expected to arrive empty and remain docked at the port until needed by the company, Marine Terminal Director Len Faucher told the port commission on Monday.

The net present value of the five-year agreement is $3.2 million, according to the port.

But before the commission discussed the details of the contract, they first moved the item from the advisory portion of Monday’s agenda and made it an action item. As an advisory item, the port would have discussed the proposal to bring a ship here, then would have voted on it at a future meeting. Instead, the port voted on it Monday evening.

Commissioner Bill McGregor made the motion to move the agenda item, calling it a “time sensitive” proposal.

Commissioner E.J. Zita voted against the agenda change and against the overall agreement “on the grounds that we’re not following our process and have had inadequate opportunity for public comment.”

Commissioner Joe Downing, who ultimately voted with McGregor to approve the deal, raised his own concerns after Marine Terminal Director Faucher’s presentation on the agreement.

During the presentation, Faucher showed a slide of comparable daily moorage rates charged by other ports in the region, including one at the Port of Tacoma that was lower than the $2,100 per day the port plans to charge Matson.

“It sounds great that Matson wants to pay this much, but I doubt they want to pay this for five years,” said Downing, adding that once a berth opens at the Port of Tacoma, what’s to prevent Matson from moving the ship there?

In an effort to make sure Matson stays put in Olympia, he proposed a sweetener: Allow Matson to dock two ships at the port at $2,100 per day. Downing then formalized his idea as a motion to the commission, but it failed to gain the support of McGregor and Zita.

Before the commission voted 2-1 to approve the agreement with Matson, there was one final bit of business: What if the ferry isn’t moved by May 8?

Faucher said the port can have a tug move the ferry, but after talking to ferry owner Bart Lematta on Friday, he was told that Lematta was making arrangements to move the ferry to another dock.

Any advances paid to the port by the ferry owner, less expenses incurred, will be credited upon his departure, Faucher said.