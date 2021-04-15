Acquisition of Capital Medical Center is exempt from certificate of need, DOH rules

MultiCare Health System of Tacoma has acquired Capital Medical Center in Olympia. Courtesy

The state Department of Health has ruled that Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System’s recently completed acquisition of Capital Medical Center is exempt from a process known as certificate of need.

DOH made its ruling on March 25, although that decision wasn’t posted on the DOH website until after that date. A spokesman for the agency was unsure of the posting date, although it was no later than April 7, he said.

DOH’s ruling can be appealed.

Certificate of need typically comes into play when a new hospital or medical service or more beds are proposed, The Olympian reported. The process requires a detailed application to the state, and decisions can be appealed and result in public hearings.

In a letter to DOH, a MultiCare representative argued that the acquisition should be exempt from the process because no major changes were planned for the west Olympia hospital.

A DOH official agreed, noting that “there will be no change in the number of licensed beds, or material changes to the services provided by Capital Medical Center.”

“As a result, prior Certificate of Need review and approval is not required,” the ruling reads.

MultiCare paid $44.6 million for Capital Medical Center.

—Rolf Boone