Lacey City Council expresses frustration over narrow role in land-use process

Lacey City Council had an existential moment on Thursday after they expressed frustration about their own narrow role in certain land-use processes.

The land-use process and the council’s role in it became a topic of conversation during Thursday’s work session because two recent land-use proposals in the city have apparently generated a lot of public comment, and it sounds as if both will come before the hearings examiner before they come before City Council.

And because the council has a quasi-judicial role in matters before the hearings examiner, they are asked not to discuss or hear public comment about the land-use cases in an effort to maintain the appearance of fairness.

But here’s where the discussion got strange: In an effort to maintain the appearance of fairness during the meeting, the council didn’t even talk in specifics about the land-use proposals that have generated so much public comment.

And when Councilman Ed Kunkel tried to — he said a proposed gas station in northeast Lacey is not being well received by the community — he was cut off by staff.

The two comment-generating land-use proposals are likely the following: The 132-unit apartment proposal on Hicks Lake and a gas station proposed at Willamette Drive Northeast and Campus Glen Drive Northeast. City records show the developer and city officials met in November to get feedback on the gas station proposal during a pre-submission conference.

Some residents were set to comment about the Hicks Lake proposal during last week’s City Council meeting, but their comments were not heard because of the council’s quasi-judicial role. The Hicks Lake project requires a substantial shoreline development permit, which means it will come before the hearings examiner. Public comment is allowed at those hearings.

Councilman Lenny Greenstein said residents are often frustrated by zoning and why more can’t be done to change it. For example, some were stunned to learn that the apartment proposal on Hicks Lake is zoned high density residential.

Once the city receives a completed land-use application it is vested under that current zoning, said Rick Walk, the city’s community and economic development director.

Greenstein later suggested the council review the city’s zoning to get a better grasp of it. Councilwoman Carolyn Cox agreed, but added that they not only review the zoning but examine it in the context of what’s there now and how it can be impacted by new proposals.

Mayor Andy Ryder said he would like to be notified when the city receives a notice of land-use application. The city’s practice now is to publish a legal ad in the paper and post a sign at the proposed development site, but both are easy to miss. Walk said another possible avenue is to post that information on social media.

And despite wanting to maintain the appearance of fairness, Councilman Michael Steadman said the council still needs to get the public involved, and not just those who can afford the cost of a land-use appeal.

“They should have a say whether they have money or not,” he said.

Cox pointed out that as density in Lacey increases, they are going to see more tension between residents and development.

The discussion did not end in a recommendation. Instead, the council wants to revisit the topic at a future work session.