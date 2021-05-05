North Thurston says in-person learning will expand for all hybrid learners on May 17

High school hybrid learners expanded to four days of in-person instruction on Monday, and now preschool, elementary and middle school hybrid learners will do the same beginning May 17, according to North Thurston Public Schools.

During the original hybrid learning plan, students received two days of classroom instruction, combined with two days of remote instruction at home.

Olympia and Tumwater school districts previously announced that expanded in-person instruction for hybrid learners would begin on Monday.

North Thurston Public Schools announced the expanded in-person learning on Friday and revisited the topic and other subjects during a joint meeting of the school board and Lacey City Council on Tuesday.

There also are students who continue to do 100 percent remote instruction.

In response to a question from Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt, a higher percentage of high school students have chosen the remote only option, said Troy Oliver, assistant superintendent of school leadership.

About 35-40 percent of high school students are remote only, compared to 20-25 percent of elementary students, Oliver said.

Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder asked whether vaccines will be required at some point to return to school.

“I am not aware of those conversations, although I assume that’s occurring at the state and national level,” said Superintendent Deb Clemens. “Information hasn’t been shared with us regarding a particular decision.”

She added that two vaccines are close to being approved for younger individuals down to the age of 12. Currently in Washington state, those 16 and older can get a vaccine.

During the meeting, both Clemens and Lacey City Councilman Lenny Greenstein, who contracted the COVID-19 virus and spent time at Providence St. Peter Hospital late last year, encouraged those in the community to get vaccinated.

Although area school districts have announced in-person expansion plans, how long is that likely to last as COVID-19 cases continue to rise?

Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek warned superintendents on Monday that if case rates exceed 200 per 100,000 population, or test positivity is greater than 10 percent, she will act.

“If Thurston County reaches either of these thresholds, I will send a letter to the Superintendents and Heads of Schools alerting them to this fact and each school district will need to plan implementation of the (state Department of Health) guidance,” she writes. “I anticipate each school district will transition to be in alignment with the guidance appropriate to the high levels of COVID-19 transmission.”