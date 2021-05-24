Woman found on east Olympia footpath May 18 died by suicide, coroner says

The woman whose body was found along a footpath in east Olympia on May 18 died by suicide, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Gary Warnock identified the body as a 52-year-old woman and said next of kin have been notified, however the Olympian is withholding her name given the nature of the death. She died by asphyxiation, the coroner said.

About 8:20 p.m. May 18, Olympia Police responded to a call from someone who found the woman along a paved path between Lilly Road and the Chehalis Western Trail, the Olympian previously reported. Police found her dead at the scene.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Crisis Clinic of Thurston and Mason Counties operates a confidential, anonymous crisis intervention hotline 24 hours a day, every day of the year at 360-586-2800.