Not 1, but 2 developments have now been proposed for Hicks Lake in Lacey

A second development proposal has emerged for Hicks Lake in Lacey — one that’s located just north of an existing development plan that already has neighbors worried about environmental impacts to the forest and lake.

The latest project was pitched by Schneider Homes in Tukwila, Lacey senior planner Samra Seymour said Thursday. She had only recently received their application, so she couldn’t speak to the details of the proposal, she said.

However, representatives of Schneider Homes met with city officials in December 2017 during a presubmission conference to get feedback on a proposal that is likely similar to what they recently submitted to the city, Seymour said.

Details of that 2017 meeting, which can be found on the city of Lacey website, show a five-acre multifamily residential re-development plan with shoreline uses at 2712 Hazelwood Lane SE.

That address is just north of an existing proposal to bring 132 apartments to the 2800 block of Hazelwood Lane Southeast. That plan, which emerged in March, generated a number of comments to the city and The Olympian from residents concerned about impacts to the forested property and lake, as well as to wildlife and area roads.

Resident Alan Baum has taken his concerns a step further. He created an online petition to save the Hicks Lake forest. It attracted more than 500 signatures, which were then submitted to the city. He also has created the Save Hicks Lake website.

He said Thursday he was shocked by the latest proposal.

“I’m definitely quite anxious, anticipating what’s going to happen in the next year to traffic, animals and wildlife in the forest,” he said.

“We’re not going to sit back and let it happen,” Baum added.

Both proposals are on land that is zoned high density residential, according to Thurston County Assessor’s Office information. The 132-unit apartment proposal is set to come before the Lacey hearings examiner at some point because it requires a substantial shoreline development permit.

It was not immediately clear whether the Schneider Homes’ proposal would come before the hearings examiner, although given its proximity to the lake, it might.

Both developments have been proposed near the public boat launch at the lake.