Residents can visit new Timberland library at Capitol Mall starting Tuesday

An example of what the new Timberland Regional Library branch at Capital Mall could look like. Courtesy

Olympia residents can visit a new branch of the Timberland Regional Library at the Capital Mall starting on Tuesday.

The new 3,000 square foot location can be accessed through the mall entrance closest to Sephora and Total Wine. This location will not be a full-service library. Instead, it will feature new and in-demand media and internet access, according to a Sunday news release.

The TRL Board of Trustees approved the so called “Lucky Day” Library at the mall during their August 2020 board meeting, according to their 2021 budget report. To set up this location, the board allocated $505,000 in their building fund.

A similar library planned for Hawks Prairie in the Lacey area is allocated the same amount of money, per the budget. A specific location has not been announced.

In January, the Olympian reported that TRL is working with the City of Lacey to find a location such as a strip mall with plenty of parking.

TRL created the branches to provide greater access to library services in areas they are not reaching as well, according to the budget report.

The two new branches are considered “demonstration” branches, meaning they will operate for a one-year trial period to gauge their success, the Olympian previously reported.

The West Olympia branch will generally be open Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., the release says.

It will offer some unique books and audio services for children, computer reservations, printing services and free internet, according to the release.

The West Olympia branch has received “generous support” from the City of Olympia as well, per the release.

“Timberland Regional Library staff look forward to welcoming the community to the West Olympia branch on June 1,” the release says. “In addition, TRL would like to thank the City of Olympia for its generous support in opening this library.”

TRL operates 27 community public libraries across Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific and Thurston counties. According to the release, this regional system is funded by local property taxes, timber taxes, fundraising efforts and larger donations from individual supporters.

In Olympia, the TRL levied 2.6 million in 2020, according to the budget report. The TRL district is authorized to levy up to $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property values, per the City of Olympia 2021 budget, and the city can assess unused portions.

The library levy is deducted from the $3.60 per $1,000 maximum that Olympia is authorized to levy, according to the city budget. The library levy rate was $0.323 per $1,000 in 2020, according to the report.