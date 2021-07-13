3 things Tye Menser asked of the Port of Olympia commission before it expands

The Port of Olympia commission heard from Thurston County Commissioner Tye Menser and former Olympia mayor Doug Mah about the port’s proposal to expand to five members from three members. Rolf Boone

Everyone seems to agree that the Port of Olympia commission’s desire to expand its ranks from three members to five members is a good thing.

Among the supporters: the port commission, Thurston County Commissioner Tye Menser, the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce and former Olympia mayor and consultant Doug Mah, all of whom spoke Monday during the port commission’s regular meeting.

But although they support expanding the number of commissioners, they do not agree on the timing of the effort, including port commissioner E.J. Zita, who once again reiterated her concerns about timing on Monday and urged the commission to work with the county.

“Let’s be good partners with our local experts at the county,” she said.

Still, port commissioners Bill McGregor and Joe Downing appear set to vote on a resolution — and that vote likely will take place July 26 — that would send a ballot proposition to the county for the November general election, asking voters whether to expand the commission to five members from three.

That led Menser on Monday to make three requests of the port commission. And Menser, who spoke during public comment, made clear that he was speaking not as an individual, but on behalf of the Board of Thurston County Commissioners, who asked him to appear before the port commission.

Before he made his three requests, he pointed out the county’s population stands at 295,000, and soon will be at 300,000, and when it reaches that figure, he said the county commission is committed to putting an expanded county commission before the voters in 2022.

The county commission, like the port commission, also has only three members: Menser, Gary Edwards and Carolina Mejia.

And then Menser made his requests:

▪ He asked that the port and county run their ballot measures at the same time, not only to lower election costs, but also to educate the public and raise awareness, giving both ballot measures the best chance for voter approval. If, for example, one ballot measure should fail, then it might make it harder for the other one to pass, he said.

▪ If the port intends to move forward, he asked that the port and county collaborate on the new district boundaries. “Jurisdictional boundaries are confusing enough without us muddying the waters by creating two sets of districts,” he said.

▪ Menser also pointed out that if the port’s ballot measure should pass, they will need to get the new district boundaries to the county by March 22, which is only weeks before the mid-May candidate filing deadline. He called it an “extremely aggressive timeline.” He asked that the port delay elections until 2023 to allow “adequate time for good sensible boundaries and allow solid qualified candidates to assess the changes.”

Commissioner McGregor was unmoved, although he said he had no problem working with the county on the new boundaries.

Former Olympia Mayor Mah, who spoke on behalf of the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber supports the port’s efforts, calling it “important, appropriate and a timely request to make.”

Although McGregor was largely unmoved by the public comment, Commissioner Downing apparently was, finally proposing that the port, county commissioners and county auditor, Mary Hall, have a joint meeting in the next two weeks. All three port commissioners approved his motion.

Still, Zita remained puzzled at the rush to expand.

“I still don’t get what your big hurry is,” she said.