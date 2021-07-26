City cleans up garbage along Pattison Street created by RV settlement

City of Olympia staff and employees from Advance Environmental cleaned up garbage and debris from Pattison Street on Friday. Courtesy of the city of Olympia

City of Olympia staff and employees of the company Advance Environmental cleaned up garbage and debris along Pattison Street on Olympia’s east side on Friday.

People living in RVs began moving to Pattison Street last November, after a planned sweep of a nearby RV settlement along Ensign Road was called off at the last minute.

The cleanup on Friday was part of a joint effort between the city and Thurston County known as the “scattered-site” plan, which aims to reduce the impact of homeless encampments and began last month. The Ensign Road RV settlement was cleaned earlier this month.

In April, the Board of County Commissioners approved spending up to $1 million to hire case managers and provide regular garbage collection and RV septic pump-out for three homeless encampments in Olympia.