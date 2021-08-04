Local
Soldier from JBLM hasn’t been seen since Sunday — authorities seek public’s help
Sgt. Aaron Haakenson hasn’t been seen since Sunday evening, and his commanders at Joint Base Lewis-McChord are worried.
Haakenson, 33, is assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division. Social media posts from the base published Wednesday said he failed to report for duty Monday and hasn’t responded to any communications.
Haakenson is described as 5-foot-9, 223 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair. His hometown is listed as Sapulpa, Oklahoma, authorities said.
Haakenson is the second soldier reported missing from JBLM in recent weeks. The body of Army Lt. Brian Yang was found near Mt. St. Helens last month. Yang had been on a hiking trip.
The circumstances of Haakenson’s disappearance are still unclear. Military authorities are asking anyone with “credible information” that could help locate him to call the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division on JBLM at 253-405-3919.
Comments