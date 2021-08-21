Thurston judge dismisses appeal tied to the Olympia project known as West Bay Yards

A rendering of West Bay Yards as disclosed in Thurston County Superior Court records.

A Thurston County Superior Court judge dismissed Friday an appeal tied to the mixed-use project known as West Bay Yards, a land-use proposal that aims to bring 478 apartments to West Bay in Olympia.

Judge Jim Dixon made his ruling in less than an hour after listening to attorneys argue for and against a motion to dismiss. Dixon finally ruled that the court lacked subject matter jurisdiction in the case and that the appellant, an environmental group called Olympia Coalition for Ecosystems Preservation, lacked standing.

Olympia Coalition board president, Daniel Einstein, said the fight isn’t over just yet.

“We believe the decision was flawed,” he said Friday. “We intend to file a motion for reconsideration and barring that are seriously considering appealing this case to the appellate court where greater time and consideration can be given to state environmental law.”

Olympia Coalition owns land near the proposed development — land it has acquired to preserve — and feels it would be harmed by the project.

Troy Nichols, spokesman for West Bay Development Group LLC, welcomed Friday’s ruling, but also said they are prepared if the legal case marches on.

“It’s their right,” said Nichols about Olympia Coalition’s decision to appeal, but he believes the legal arguments only get harder.

“It’s hard to see a scenario where the law or process has been violated,” Nichols said.

West Bay Yards first came to light last year after a development agreement application was submitted to the city of Olympia, identifying the location — 1210 West Bay Drive — and the scale of the project.

A development agreement is separate from the city’s land-use process, which continues for West Bay Yards even as the appeal was pursued. The agreement locks-in expectations for the project over time, but it does not replace the need for permits or environmental review.

Court records show why the developer sought the agreement.

“West Bay (Development Group’s) estimated total cost to develop the project is in excess of $200 million,” the court records read. “West Bay’s purpose in applying for the (development) agreement with the city was to create reasonable predictability and certainty regarding the vesting of future land-use entitlements for the project.”

The city later issued a “non-project” determination of non-significance under the state Environmental Policy Act, meaning closer environmental scrutiny in the form of an environmental impact statement would not be required for the agreement. Olympia Coalition disagreed and appealed that ruling to the Olympia Hearings Examiner. The hearings examiner upheld the city’s decision.

Coalition board president Einstein has said he takes issue with the term “non-project” because so much is already known about West Bay Yards: the size, the number of apartments and the commercial development associated with the project. Given that, he feels the agreement should have been subject to an environmental impact statement.

Olympia City Council also voted to approve the development agreement between the city and developer, and Olympia Coalition appealed that decision as well.

The SEPA determination for the agreement, the hearings examiner’s decision and the development agreement were all appealed to Thurston County Superior Court. That was followed by a motion to dismiss the appeal, which Judge Dixon heard Friday.

Friday’s hearing

Heather Burgess, the attorney representing West Bay Development Group, argued that Olympia Coalition lacks standing “because all of the alleged environmental harms are associated with the development of the project, which the development agreement does not authorize.”

Alex Sidles, the attorney representing Olympia Coalition, countered that to say a development agreement is nothing more than words on paper and doesn’t generate any impacts to the environment, is simply wrong, he said.

“Preliminary documents like plats, environmental impact statements and development agreements are already beginning to establish what the ultimate environmental impacts will be,” he said. “For that reason, the courts have always treated that if an appellant will be harmed by the actual project, then these initial steps are appealable decisions.”

Burgess countered that “nowhere is a development agreement found in the sequencing or universe of permits.”

“It is entirely discretionary,” she said.

Judge Dixon agreed, saying the court lacked jurisdiction in the matter because the development agreement is not an approval required by law prior to development.

As to Olympia Coalition’s standing in the case, he didn’t feel the group was “injured” by the development agreement, calling any potential harm “speculative.”