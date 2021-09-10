Local

Olympia’s interim police chief to retire

Aaron Jelcick greets arrivals at the retirement ceremony for his predecessor, Police Chief Ronnie Roberts. Jelcick announced plans to retire by Sept. 30.
Aaron Jelcick greets arrivals at the retirement ceremony for his predecessor, Police Chief Ronnie Roberts. Jelcick announced plans to retire by Sept. 30. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Interim Olympia Police Chief Aaron Jelcick plans to retire by Sept. 30 after almost two years on the job.

The city announced Jelcick’s retirement in a Friday news release. With this development, the city plans to select a new interim chief and restart its search for a permanent chief within the next two months, per the release.

City Manager Jay Burney praised Jelcick for stepping into the chief position during a difficult time for the city.

“I am tremendously grateful for his leadership and support as we’ve navigated a global pandemic, social unrest, and as we have taken on the important task of re-imagining public safety,” Burney said. “His commitment to the City of Olympia and the Olympia Police Department is unmatched.”

This article will be updated.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service