Olympia’s interim police chief to retire

Aaron Jelcick greets arrivals at the retirement ceremony for his predecessor, Police Chief Ronnie Roberts. Jelcick announced plans to retire by Sept. 30. sbloom@theolympian.com

Interim Olympia Police Chief Aaron Jelcick plans to retire by Sept. 30 after almost two years on the job.

The city announced Jelcick’s retirement in a Friday news release. With this development, the city plans to select a new interim chief and restart its search for a permanent chief within the next two months, per the release.

City Manager Jay Burney praised Jelcick for stepping into the chief position during a difficult time for the city.

“I am tremendously grateful for his leadership and support as we’ve navigated a global pandemic, social unrest, and as we have taken on the important task of re-imagining public safety,” Burney said. “His commitment to the City of Olympia and the Olympia Police Department is unmatched.”

This article will be updated.