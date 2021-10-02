Lacey, Thurston County exploring purchase of hotel to address homelessness

The Regional Housing Council voted Sept. 22 to advance a permanent supportive housing plan aims to add 150-200 permanent supportive housing units by 2024. Rolf Boone

The city of Lacey and Thurston County are exploring the purchase of a hotel somewhere in the city to help address homelessness, according to information shared during a recent Regional Housing Council meeting.

The council voted late last month to advance a plan that aims to add 150-200 permanent supportive housing units in the county by 2024.

To reach that goal, the plan recommends pursuing new construction, possibly acquiring or leasing existing apartment units and the acquisition of the hotel.

The Olympian first learned of the hotel plan after Councilwoman Carolyn Cox, who is running for re-election, disclosed that information during a recent candidate forum. After the forum, Cox declined to name the hotel, fearing that information might affect negotiations.

“It’s something we’re interested in, but we’re not there yet,” Cox said this week.

The Regional Housing Council, which meets monthly, gathered Sept. 22 to review and vote on the permanent supportive housing plan. Tom Webster, program manager for the county’s Office of Housing & Homeless Prevention, walked the council through the details of the plan, including funding sources and how the hotel might be used.

A key source of funding is the American Rescue Plan Act, the nearly $2 trillion economic stimulus bill that was passed during the early days of the Biden Administration and distributed to states and communities throughout the country.

According to information shared during the Regional Housing Council meeting, it is recommended that ARPA funding be used to cover 100 percent of the hotel acquisition costs.

Webster named other funding sources for the permanent supportive housing plan as well, including the possibility of a countywide home fund, which, if ultimately approved by either a vote of the people or through “councilmanic” action, would raise sales taxes by one-tenth of one percent.

The targeted population for the hotel and how the hotel might be used are still to be determined, Webster said. It might start as a shelter and transition to permanent supportive housing, or it might do both at the same time, or just go straight to permanent supportive housing.

Webster warned that going straight to permanent supportive housing comes with some significant renovation costs because each of those hotel rooms need small kitchens to make them function as housing units.

Although a targeted population for the hotel was not identified, Lacey City Councilman Lenny Greenstein, who serves as an alternate on the Regional Housing Council, asked if a percentage of rooms within the hotel could be used by different groups. For example, senior citizens and veterans.

Webster said that is a possibility.

Some Lacey council members have raised concerns about the countywide home fund and the notion of parking RV dwellers on county land near Lacey, but both Greenstein and Cox, a voting member of the Regional Housing Council, expressed support for the permanent supportive housing plan.

“It’s a great starting place,” Greenstein said.