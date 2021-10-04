Former Washington state ferry suddenly departs from Port of Olympia

The Evergreen State, a former Washington state ferry that had been docked at the Port of Olympia for more than three years, was pushed away from the marine terminal about 12:15 p.m. Monday. Courtesy

The Port of Olympia, as of about noon Monday, is no longer associated with a former Washington state ferry known as the Evergreen State.

That’s because the ferry departed from the port’s marine terminal and is now headed north through Budd Inlet, being pushed by a tugboat, a port spokeswoman said.

Jennie Foglia-Jones said the port received a message from the ferry owner about 9 p.m. Sunday that the ferry was leaving.

Once the departure was cleared by the Coast Guard, a couple of longshoremen untied the lines and the ferry was pushed away from the dock by a tugboat, she said.

The ferry’s destination was not immediately known.

Foglia-Jones said the departure came a day earlier than expected. Port officials thought the ferry might leave on Tuesday, she said.

