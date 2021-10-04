Local
Former Washington state ferry suddenly departs from Port of Olympia
The Port of Olympia, as of about noon Monday, is no longer associated with a former Washington state ferry known as the Evergreen State.
That’s because the ferry departed from the port’s marine terminal and is now headed north through Budd Inlet, being pushed by a tugboat, a port spokeswoman said.
Jennie Foglia-Jones said the port received a message from the ferry owner about 9 p.m. Sunday that the ferry was leaving.
Once the departure was cleared by the Coast Guard, a couple of longshoremen untied the lines and the ferry was pushed away from the dock by a tugboat, she said.
The ferry’s destination was not immediately known.
Foglia-Jones said the departure came a day earlier than expected. Port officials thought the ferry might leave on Tuesday, she said.
Check back for updates to this story.
This story was originally published October 4, 2021 12:48 PM.
Comments