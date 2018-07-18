$25,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall arson fires, shooting

Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered Wednesday morning in Olympia to announce a reward for information regarding three arson fires and one shooting at three Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall locations in Thurston County.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection to these crimes will be rewarded $25,000.
Darek Pleasants, the Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division, appealed to the public for assistance in locating the persons responsible.
“It is only a matter of time before one of these incidents escalates into an injury or fatality in our community,” he said.
The series of fires and the shooting at the Yelm location are being treated as hate crimes, Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza said.
Pleasants said there is a person of interest who could have a connection to the crimes, but they have not yet been located.
The man was seen at about 4:45 p.m. on May 29 purchasing the same brand of fire logs from the Fred Meyer in Tumwater that were used in the Kingdom Hall fire on July 3. He is shown in surveillance photos wearing a dark coat, jeans and a Seattle Seahawks cap.
There is also a vehicle of interest, a Jeep Renegade, which is believed to be a 2017 model. The vehicle was captured on surveillance video at about 12:50 a.m. on July 3.
“It is imperative that law enforcement identify who they are and speak with them,” Pleasants said.
Anyone with information about these incidents can remain anonymous, and is asked to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, South Sound Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Arson Alarm Foundation at 1-800-55A-RSON.
