Shelton couple arrested in connection to Steamboat Island preschool thefts

Two people were arrested Thursday in connection to the burglary reported July 10 at Steamboat Island Cooperative Preschool near Olympia, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
A Shelton couple in their 30s, is suspected of stealing children’s toys among other items.
A police report was filed several days ago after a teacher entered the empty building and noticed several items were missing.
““It’s already a lot of work to make this (the preschool) work,” Board President Kelly Magnusson told The Olympian earlier this week. “It’s a really sad thing that someone would go after a co-op.”
The preschool, a non-profit which heavily relies on parent volunteers, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for replacement toys before school begins again in the fall.
The page had raised $1,420 of its $1,500 goal as of Friday morning, and remains open for donations. It has been shared 230 times on Facebook.
“We are a non-profit preschool, encouraging learning through exploration, play and social interaction,” the page reads. “We are incredibly grateful to all our parent-volunteers and community support throughout this dismal event.”
