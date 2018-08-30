Man found unresponsive dies at Thurston County jail

A man being held at the Thurston County jail died Thursday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Corrections staff found the man unresponsive in his cell at about 5:45 a.m. Staff gave him CPR but he was pronounced dead at about 6:15 a.m.
His name was not immediately released.
The man had been in custody since Aug. 21, held on burglary, possession of stolen property and other charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
