13th mutilated cat found in Thurston County

The 13th cat in a string of cat killings in Thurston County was found Thursday afternoon east of Lacey.

This cat was found off Steilacoom Road Southeast near Salmon Lane Southeast at about 2:30 p.m. At the same time, members of a newly-formed task force on the mutilated cats — including Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies and Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater police — were meeting for the first time.

Two cats were found around the same area last week, while another was found near Pacific Avenue Southeast on Tuesday.

Detective Ben Elkins of the Sheriff’s Office said of the 13 cats found dead since January, seven have followed the same pattern, while the other six may be related.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

He said investigators need the public’s help to catch the person or people responsible.

“Take note. If it’s suspicious, report it,” he said.