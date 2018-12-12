Crime

Woman found dead near Tumwater Costco, homicide investigation underway

By Logan Stanley

December 12, 2018 08:55 AM

A 24-year-old woman was found dead early Wednesday morning in Tumwater.

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Sophia Stutzman of Snohomish County. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Tumwater police say they received a 911 call about 3:20 a.m. about a body in the road near a back exit of the Costco store at 5500 Littlerock Road Southwest. Police arrived to find the woman dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide. A police spokesperson said police were investigating several leads, but as of Wednesday afternoon, a suspect had yet to be named in the case.

Logan Stanley: 360-754-5433, @LSscribe

