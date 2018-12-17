Suspects in Lacey carjacking attempts arrested in King County

Police say two people wanted for two attempted carjackings in Lacey this month were arrested over the weekend in King County.
According to police, on Dec. 6 officers were called to check on a man and woman in a vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Sleater Kinney Road Southeast.
When police arrived, the pair drove away, tried to enter southbound Interstate 5 from the northbound exit ramp and crashed head-on into another vehicle.
They ran off and attempted two carjackings, according to police. In one, the victim fought one suspect and the other suspect fired a gun, according to police. No one was injured.
The suspects were later identified as Sonya M. McKay, 33, and Christopher R. Steinmeyer, 34. Lacey police and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked them to King County, where they were arrested Saturday.
The pair is expected to be sent back to Thurston County eventually. Steinmeyer was also arrested on warrants out of King County, according to Lacey police Detective Jimmy Williams.
