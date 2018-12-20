Everett man arrested after woman found dead in Tumwater

Tumwater police have arrested a man they say killed the 24-year-old woman found dead last week.
Matthew J. McCollian, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Tukwila on a Thurston County warrant for second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held without bail at the Thurston County jail.
Sophia Stutzman of Snohomish County was found by police with a gunshot wound to the chest in the early morning of Dec. 12 near a back exit of the Costco store on Littlerock Road Southwest in Tumwater. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to court documents, McCollian was Stutzman’s boyfriend and the last person she was with before she died.
Stutzman’s mother told police she dropped Stutzman off at McCollian’s apartment in Everett that night and that Stutzman later texted her “he is so out of his mind.”
Tumwater police learned this week McCollian rented a car Dec. 11 and later reported it stolen. Police in Bothell found the car with fire damage inside and what appeared to be dried blood, according to the documents.
A forensic pathologist determined Stutzman was likely shot in the car.
