Olympia police: Man arrested after fight involving a knife

A 32-year-old man was arrested overnight in Olympia after police say he cut another man with a knife in a fight.

The incident started about 11:30 p.m. near Fourth Avenue East and Fredrick Street Southeast. The two men argued, which turned into a fist fight, said police Lt. Paul Lower. That is when one man pulled out a knife and cut the other across the arm.

The man with the knife then ran into a nearby grocery store, where employees called police. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and booked into the Thurston County jail.

Lower said the victim is recovering.